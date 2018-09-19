Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones you can buy in India

Samsung mobiles are known among users due to some of its best innovative features. Especially, its high end phones which instead of copying iPhone X's notched display like other OEMs, rather have come up with infinity display. Going with the likes of Note series, you are already aware of the use of S-pens which also have lot of amazing features.

This is how it has been achieving strict attention of some users, who are always in the favour of their purchasing. While, some users prefer to go with the brand's cheaper devices. Sometimes, the bigger names are enough for making a user to go crazy over some devices. This is the similar case with Samsung phones. If you are too careful in spending money in few of their devices, you can go for smartphones from Samsung Galaxy J series.

These budget friendly J series devices have lot to offer. These include- highly optimised Android Oreo (Go Edition), refreshing and high-grade design, snappy processor, amazing graphics, and better dual camera set-up with some useful features.

Other important features include- better RAM storage, large internal storage being expandable to even massive storage, stronger battery backup, and more. One of the prime highlight of these phones is "Samsung Pay Mini" app. This app allows you not to add your cards, but instead enables you with comprehensive platform for making e-wallets and UPI payments.

We have also shared a list of these phones below.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

Key Specs 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Key Specs

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery