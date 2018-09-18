Paytm Apple iPhone Super sale: Get upto Rs 10,000 cashback, Easy EMI and free delivery on iPhones

If you want to make your dreams come true with some iPhones, you must go with their purchasing on shopping platform of Paytm Mall. The portal has recently come up with a scheme called "Paytm Apple iPhone Super sale"- which offers up to Rs. 10,000 Cash Back, Easy EMI, Free Delivery, and many more.

The online portal caters better Cash Back and Exchange offers on some smartphones, no cost EMI option, Mobile Protection Plan with which you can protect your device against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point.

In addition, this platform also comes with some useful promocodes which you can use to be a lucky winner of few premium prizes. As a mandatory part, COD option will not be available on applying these promocodes.

The company has successfully build its trust among few users with several services like- 100% assurance regarding money issues, Paytm Mall promise related to the quality and the arrival of products on time, and there is also helpline which you can use any time.

Here are few iPhones which you can look.

Apple iPhone 8 (Offer: 8,500 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone X (Offer: Rs 10,000 Cash Back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Offer: Rs 7,500 Cash Back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery Apple iPhone 6 (Offer: Rs 3,750 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours Apple iPhone 7 (Offer: Rs 6,000 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Offers: Rs 6,500 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery Apple iPhone 6s (offer: Rs 6,750 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Features

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

16 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery