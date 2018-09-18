Paytm Apple iPhone Super sale: Get upto Rs 10,000 cashback, Easy EMI and free delivery on iPhones

Related Articles
If you want to make your dreams come true with some iPhones, you must go with their purchasing on shopping platform of Paytm Mall. The portal has recently come up with a scheme called "Paytm Apple iPhone Super sale"- which offers up to Rs. 10,000 Cash Back, Easy EMI, Free Delivery, and many more.
The online portal caters better Cash Back and Exchange offers on some smartphones, no cost EMI option, Mobile Protection Plan with which you can protect your device against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point.
In addition, this platform also comes with some useful promocodes which you can use to be a lucky winner of few premium prizes. As a mandatory part, COD option will not be available on applying these promocodes.
The company has successfully build its trust among few users with several services like- 100% assurance regarding money issues, Paytm Mall promise related to the quality and the arrival of products on time, and there is also helpline which you can use any time.
Here are few iPhones which you can look.
Apple iPhone 8 (Offer: 8,500 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system
- A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Apple iPhone X (Offer: Rs 10,000 Cash Back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Offer: Rs 7,500 Cash Back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 6 (Offer: Rs 3,750 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
Apple iPhone 7 (Offer: Rs 6,000 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Offers: Rs 6,500 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 6s (offer: Rs 6,750 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Features
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M9 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery