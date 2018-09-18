Paytm cashback offers available on Nokia smartphones: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Nokia is one of the most popular OEM in the field of smartphone manufacturing. Facing a debacle for couple of years, the company has revived itself with the manufacturing of sophisticated devices at different price option.

There are still some users who prefer Nokia phones over other OEMs. In case if you are looking forward to avail some of these, you must look for them on Paytm Mall. As this shopping platform provides great cashback and other profitable offers.

The shopping platform provides users with better Cash Back and Exchange offers on some smartphones, no cost EMI option, Mobile Protection Plan with which you can protect your device against theft, screen damage and liquid damage at a lesser price point. Besides, this portal also comes with a couple of promocodes which you can use to be a lucky winner of some expensive prizes. It is important to note that COD option will not be available on applying these promocodes.

Based on your preferences, we have shared a list of few Nokia devices. You can go through this list to avail the phones at their related offers.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 3,336 Cash back)

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery

Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP camera

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging