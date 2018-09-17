Ahead of Apple iPhone XS, XR, XS Max launch, other iPhones get price cut in India

The technical giant Apple has once again proved its dominance in terms of highly advanced features and high grade design, with the unveiling of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Nevertheless, the price options of these devices still remain the highest.

With an exception of iPhone XR, which you can purchase at Rs. 76,900 for 4GB/64GB variant. Shortly after these devices were unveiled, the company has reduced prices for a few iPhone series in India. You can purchase these phones at a much reduced price rate. Even you can look for a particular device whose price starts from just Rs. 8,999.

From the likes of the iPhone 6S(128GB variant), which was earlier priced at Rs 52,100 is now priced at Rs 39,900. There is drastic drop in the price point of the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB variant) from Rs 52,240 to Rs 34,900.

The iPhone 7 Plus(32GB variant) provides great option to the users, who now can buy it at a reduced price of Rs. 49,900. Similarly, you can look for some more devices which also come with reduced price options.

If you don't shy away in spending huge chunks on a couple of iPhones, then you must go for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. These devices come with Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip, and many more sophisticated features.

We have shared a list of some iPhones that you can go through.

Apple iPhone 6s iPhone 6s 32GB (launch Price Rs. 42,900, After Price Drop Rs. 29,900)

iPhone 6s 128GB (launch Price Rs. 52,100, After Price Drop Rs. Rs. 39,900) Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 6s Plus iPhone 6s Plus 32GB(launch Price Rs. Rs. 52,240, After Price Drop Rs. 34,900)

iPhone 6s Plus 128GB(launch Price Rs. 61,450, After Price Drop Rs. Rs. 44,900) Key Specs 5.5 inch Retina HD Display

32 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor

2750 mAh Li-Ion Battery Apple iPhone 7 iPhone 7 32GB(launch Price Rs. Rs. 52,370, After Price Drop Rs. 39,900)

iPhone 7 128GB(launch Price Rs. 61,560, After Price Drop Rs. 49,900) Key Specs

4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD 3D Touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 resolution and wide colour, Splash, water and dust resistant

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

32GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 7 Plus 32GB(launch Price Rs. 62,840, After Price Drop Rs. 49,900)

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB(launch Price Rs. 72,060, After Price Drop Rs. 59,900) Key Specs 5.5 inch Retina HD Display

32 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

7MP Front Camera

Apple A10 Fusion 64-bit processor and Embedded M10 Motion Co-processor

Li-Ion Battery Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 64GB(launch Price Rs.67,940, After Price Drop Rs. 59,900)

iPhone 8 256GB(launch Price Rs.81,500 After Price Drop Rs.74,90 ) Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 8 Plus 64GB(launch Price Rs.77,560, After Price Drop Rs.69,900 )

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB(launch Price Rs.91,110, After Price Drop Rs.84,900 ) Key Specs

5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v11 operating system

1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory, single SIM

2691mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone X iPhone X 64GB(launch Price Rs.95,390, After Price Drop Rs. 91,900)

iPhone X 256GB (launch Price Rs.1,08,930, After Price Drop Rs.1,06,900 ) Key Specs 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory and single SIM

2716mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 4s 16GB (launch Price Rs.26,750, After Price Drop Rs.8,999 ) Key Specs

3.5 inch NA Display

16 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

0.3MP Front Camera

A5 Chip Processor

Lithium-Ion Battery Apple iPhone 6 32GB (launch Price Rs.31,900, After Price Drop Rs.24,569 ) Key Features

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery