Ahead of Apple iPhone XS, XR, XS Max launch, other iPhones get price cut in India

The technical giant Apple has once again proved its dominance in terms of highly advanced features and high grade design, with the unveiling of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Nevertheless, the price options of these devices still remain the highest.
With an exception of iPhone XR, which you can purchase at Rs. 76,900 for 4GB/64GB variant. Shortly after these devices were unveiled, the company has reduced prices for a few iPhone series in India. You can purchase these phones at a much reduced price rate. Even you can look for a particular device whose price starts from just Rs. 8,999.
From the likes of the iPhone 6S(128GB variant), which was earlier priced at Rs 52,100 is now priced at Rs 39,900. There is drastic drop in the price point of the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB variant) from Rs 52,240 to Rs 34,900.
The iPhone 7 Plus(32GB variant) provides great option to the users, who now can buy it at a reduced price of Rs. 49,900. Similarly, you can look for some more devices which also come with reduced price options.
If you don't shy away in spending huge chunks on a couple of iPhones, then you must go for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. These devices come with Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip, and many more sophisticated features.
We have shared a list of some iPhones that you can go through.
Apple iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s 32GB (launch Price Rs. 42,900, After Price Drop Rs. 29,900)
- iPhone 6s 128GB (launch Price Rs. 52,100, After Price Drop Rs. Rs. 39,900)
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s Plus 32GB(launch Price Rs. Rs. 52,240, After Price Drop Rs. 34,900)
- iPhone 6s Plus 128GB(launch Price Rs. 61,450, After Price Drop Rs. Rs. 44,900)
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
- 2750 mAh Li-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 32GB(launch Price Rs. Rs. 52,370, After Price Drop Rs. 39,900)
- iPhone 7 128GB(launch Price Rs. 61,560, After Price Drop Rs. 49,900)
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD 3D Touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 resolution and wide colour, Splash, water and dust resistant
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
- 32GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB(launch Price Rs. 62,840, After Price Drop Rs. 49,900)
- iPhone 7 Plus 128GB(launch Price Rs. 72,060, After Price Drop Rs. 59,900)
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- Apple A10 Fusion 64-bit processor and Embedded M10 Motion Co-processor
- Li-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 64GB(launch Price Rs.67,940, After Price Drop Rs. 59,900)
- iPhone 8 256GB(launch Price Rs.81,500 After Price Drop Rs.74,90 )
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB(launch Price Rs.77,560, After Price Drop Rs.69,900 )
- iPhone 8 Plus 256GB(launch Price Rs.91,110, After Price Drop Rs.84,900 )
- 5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v11 operating system
- 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory, single SIM
- 2691mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone X
- iPhone X 64GB(launch Price Rs.95,390, After Price Drop Rs. 91,900)
- iPhone X 256GB (launch Price Rs.1,08,930, After Price Drop Rs.1,06,900 )
- 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 4s 16GB (launch Price Rs.26,750, After Price Drop Rs.8,999 )
Key Specs
- 3.5 inch NA Display
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- A5 Chip Processor
- Lithium-Ion Battery
Apple iPhone 6 32GB (launch Price Rs.31,900, After Price Drop Rs.24,569 )
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery