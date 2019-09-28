ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers: Buy These Smartphones For Just Rs. 5,999

    If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 5,999, then do check out our list. The list includes devices like the Honor 7S, Coolpad Note 5, Gionee A1 Lite, Karbonn P9 Pro, and the Evok Dual Note. These smartphones can further bought at cheaper price rates via Flipkart, after the Big Billion Day sale begins.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers Smartphones Under Rs 5,999
     

    During the sale, Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get complete mobile protection on these devices.

    Honor 7S At Rs. 5,499

    The device is available at Rs. 5,499. You can buy it at an EMI starting from Rs. 459 per month. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. And, it packs a 3,020 mAh battery.

    Coolpad Note 5

    You can buy the phone at Rs. 1,000 EMI per month. There are more EMI plans which you can suitably choose before purchasing the smartphone. Its SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

    Gionee A1 Lite At Rs. 5,999
     

    The device is available at Rs. 5,990 with an extra discount of Rs. 4,509. It is powered by the MT6753V/WA processor and comes with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

    Karbonn P9 Pro At Rs. 5,299

    You will get a 1-year warranty service on the device, while buying it via Amazon. The starting EMI is from Rs. 424 per month.

    Evok Dual Note Rs. 5,499

    The smartphone is available in champagne and Prussian Blue color options. You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 5,900 on buying the handset.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
