Flipkart Big Billion Days: Discount Offers On Motorola And Infinix Smartphones

Phones like the Infinix Hot 10 with a punch-hole display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for the first time ever on Flipkart for just Rs. 9,999.

Not just that, phones like the Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Note 9, and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will also be available at a discounted price. If you are a Motorola fan, then you can now get devices like the Moto E7 Plus, Moto Edge Plus, or the Moto G9 at a reduced price.

We have listed some of the best deals for the Infinix and Motorola smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days to help you to decide the right smartphone and check out the interesting products from the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Infinix Hot 9 (MRP: Rs. 11,999, Discount Price Rs. 8,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 10 (First Sale On 16th September)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh batter

Infinix Note 7 (MRP: Rs. 14,999, Discount Price: Rs. 10,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 6.1 based on Android 10

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus (MRP: Rs. 9,999, After Discount Price. Rs. 6,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro (MRP: Rs. 12,999, After Discount Price. Rs. 9,499)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Motorola Moto E7 Plus (MRP: Rs. 12,999, After Discount Price: 8,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) ; GPU: 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB LPDDR4x

64GB, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)

48MP (primary with f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)

8MP with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

5000mAh with 10W charging Battery

Moto Edge Plus (MRP: Rs. 89,999, After Price Discount Price: Rs. 64,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Moto G9 (MRP: Rs.14,999 After Discount Price: Rs. 9,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision

SoC: Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode

8MP with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera:

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC

5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging Battery

Moto One Fusion Plus (MRP: Rs. 19,999, After Discount Price Rs. 15,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

