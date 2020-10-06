Just In
- 44 min ago Is Asus A Chinese Company? Know About Founder, Country, And Company Details
-
- 10 hrs ago Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds Announced In India; To Be Available Via Amazon
- 14 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S20 FE First Impressions: 4G-Only Galaxy S20 With Flagship Hardware
- 14 hrs ago Reliance Jio Partners With USP Studios To Offer Kids Content
Don't Miss
- Finance 6 Stocks That Saw Gain Of Over 500 Percent During H1FY21
- Education Schools Reopening Guidelines: Ministry Of Education Releases SOPs For Reopening Schools
- Movies Pulimurugan Turns 4: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Mohanlal Starrer
- News Bengal Governor vs Mamata govt again over '223 rape cases in August' claim
- Sports French Open 2020: Thiem stunned in five-hour epic as Schwartzman reaches semi-finals
- Automobiles Tata Harrier Dark Edition New Variants Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.50 Lakh
- Lifestyle 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Oyster Mushrooms
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Discount Offers On Motorola And Infinix Smartphones
Flipkart Big Billion Days are finally here. During this period, most of the smartphones will be available at a reduced price. And Flipkart has now announced special deals and offers on Motorola and Infinix smartphones.
Phones like the Infinix Hot 10 with a punch-hole display, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for the first time ever on Flipkart for just Rs. 9,999.
Not just that, phones like the Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Note 9, and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will also be available at a discounted price. If you are a Motorola fan, then you can now get devices like the Moto E7 Plus, Moto Edge Plus, or the Moto G9 at a reduced price.
We have listed some of the best deals for the Infinix and Motorola smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days to help you to decide the right smartphone and check out the interesting products from the upcoming Flipkart sale.
Infinix Hot 9 (MRP: Rs. 11,999, Discount Price Rs. 8,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
Infinix Hot 10 (First Sale On 16th September)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh batter
Infinix Note 7 (MRP: Rs. 14,999, Discount Price: Rs. 10,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 6.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + f/1.8 low-light video camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4 Plus (MRP: Rs. 9,999, After Discount Price. Rs. 6,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 9 Pro (MRP: Rs. 12,999, After Discount Price. Rs. 9,499)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 5000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto E7 Plus (MRP: Rs. 12,999, After Discount Price: 8,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) ; GPU: 600MHz Adreno 610
- 4GB LPDDR4x
- 64GB, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)
- 48MP (primary with f/1.7 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)
- 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- 5000mAh with 10W charging Battery
Moto Edge Plus (MRP: Rs. 89,999, After Price Discount Price: Rs. 64,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto G9 (MRP: Rs.14,999 After Discount Price: Rs. 9,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- SoC: Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP Macro Vision Camera with f/2.4 aperture+ 2MP Depth; Night Vision Mode
- 8MP with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera:
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC
- 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging Battery
Moto One Fusion Plus (MRP: Rs. 19,999, After Discount Price Rs. 15,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 1μm
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,380
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,500
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,849
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235