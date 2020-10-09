ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Offers On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020 is right around the corner with multiple offers and discounts. One of the top discount offers is on several Poco smartphones. That's right, the upcoming Flipkart shopping sale is giving users a massive price cut on premium Poco smartphones, including the Poco M2 series, Poco X2, Poco X3, and the latest Poco C3 smartphones.

    Poco Smartphones Offers And Discounts During Flipkart Sale 2020
     

    The Poco M2 series are some of the best offerings from the company. The Poco M2 and the Poco M2 Pro both fall under Rs. 15K price segment. With the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020, both these smartphones are seeing a massive price drop. Now, you can get the Poco M2 for just Rs. 10,499 and the Pro variant at just Rs. 12,999.

    Apart from these, one can also check out the latest Poco C3 that ships with premium features at an unbelievable price. The new smartphone starts at Rs. 7,499, and now with the additional discount on Flipkart. Certainly, this makes the Poco C3 one of the most attractive smartphones!

    Also, the Poco X2 and the Poco X3 are available at a price cut. The Poco X2 is now available at Rs. 16,499 and the Poco X3 at just Rs. 16,999. Both these smartphones offer some of the best features with the latest processor and up to 8GB RAM. Large batteries, powerful optics, and other specifications make these two Poco smartphones irresistible. The additional discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale makes it even better!

    Poco M2 (MRP: Rs. 12,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 10,999)

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Poco M2 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 12,999)
     

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Poco X2 (MRP: Rs. 18,999 , After Discount Price:Rs. 16,499)

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    Poco X3 (MRP: Rs. 19,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 16,999 )

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Poco C3 ( First Sale On 16th October )

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
