Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Offers On Poco Smartphones

The Poco M2 series are some of the best offerings from the company. The Poco M2 and the Poco M2 Pro both fall under Rs. 15K price segment. With the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020, both these smartphones are seeing a massive price drop. Now, you can get the Poco M2 for just Rs. 10,499 and the Pro variant at just Rs. 12,999.

Apart from these, one can also check out the latest Poco C3 that ships with premium features at an unbelievable price. The new smartphone starts at Rs. 7,499, and now with the additional discount on Flipkart. Certainly, this makes the Poco C3 one of the most attractive smartphones!

Also, the Poco X2 and the Poco X3 are available at a price cut. The Poco X2 is now available at Rs. 16,499 and the Poco X3 at just Rs. 16,999. Both these smartphones offer some of the best features with the latest processor and up to 8GB RAM. Large batteries, powerful optics, and other specifications make these two Poco smartphones irresistible. The additional discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale makes it even better!

Poco M2 (MRP: Rs. 12,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 10,999)

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco M2 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 12,999)

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco X2 (MRP: Rs. 18,999 , After Discount Price:Rs. 16,499)

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Poco X3 (MRP: Rs. 19,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 16,999 )

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Poco C3 ( First Sale On 16th October )

Key Specs