Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers On Samsung Smartphones
The festive season is just around the corner and e-commerce platforms have already started hosting sales on their respective platforms. Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale where the brand is offering lucrative discount deals on various products across different categories.
The consumer electronics segment will also see a plethora of deals which one can avail during the sale.
If you are interested in buying a new smartphone then the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is what will save your day.
You will be able to buy a smartphone from different brands at a much lower price tag and with several offers in the mix. In this article, we have prepared a list of popular Samsung smartphones which will be going up for sale with special deals during the Big Billion Days sale.
As a part of the sale, you will be able to grab the Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 Plus with discounts. The list also has some Galaxy A series smartphones including the Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s. Let's have a look at the offers:
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s (MRP: Rs. 24,900 , After Discount Price: 13,999 )
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A70s (MRP: Rs. 31,000 , After Discount Price: 22,999 )
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP Rear Camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
