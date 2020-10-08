Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers On Samsung Smartphones

If you are interested in buying a new smartphone then the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is what will save your day.

You will be able to buy a smartphone from different brands at a much lower price tag and with several offers in the mix. In this article, we have prepared a list of popular Samsung smartphones which will be going up for sale with special deals during the Big Billion Days sale.

As a part of the sale, you will be able to grab the Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 Plus with discounts. The list also has some Galaxy A series smartphones including the Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s. Let's have a look at the offers:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A50s (MRP: Rs. 24,900 , After Discount Price: 13,999 )

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s (MRP: Rs. 31,000 , After Discount Price: 22,999 )

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP Rear Camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs