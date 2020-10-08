ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    As we are nearing the Indian festive season, the online retailer Flipkart has come up with the Big Billion Days sale that will provide attractive discounts and deals unlike never before. Well, the Flipkart sale will debut on October 16, which is right before the festival season.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020
     

    The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will come up with discounts and offers on a slew of product categories including smartphones that you shouldn't miss.

    Talking about smartphones, the Realme offerings are available at irresistible discounts this time and here we have listed the Realme smartphones you can buy right now.

    Realme C11 (MRP: Rs. 8,999, After Discount Price: 6,499)

    Realme C11 (MRP: Rs. 8,999, After Discount Price: 6,499)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme 6 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 13,999)
     

    Realme 6 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 13,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 7 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 14,999)

    Realme 7 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 14,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 7 Pro (MRP: Rs. 20,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 19,999)

    Realme 7 Pro (MRP: Rs. 20,999, After Discount Price: Rs. 19,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, up to 600 nits brightness, 98% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 7i (First Sale On 16th October)

    Realme 7i (First Sale On 16th October)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 4cm macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C15 (MRP: Rs 11,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 8,499)

    Realme C15 (MRP: Rs 11,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 8,499)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme C12 (MRP: Rs. 10,999 , Discount Price Rs. 7,999)

    Realme C12 (MRP: Rs. 10,999 , Discount Price Rs. 7,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme X3 Superzoom (MRP: Rs. 29,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 24,999 )

    Realme X3 Superzoom (MRP: Rs. 29,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 24,999 )

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
    Realme X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 41,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 36,999)

    Realme X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 41,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 36,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
    Realme X3 (MRP: Rs. 26,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 21,999 )

    Realme X3 (MRP: Rs. 26,999 , After Discount Price: Rs. 21,999 )

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200 MAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X