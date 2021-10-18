Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 Discount Offers: Ultimate Place To Buy Best Selling Smartphones

Just like the Big Billion Days Sale, you still have fantastic offers on products like iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Similarly, the company is also offering discounts on products like Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Poco X3 Pro. Here are all the top deals on smartphones from Flipkart during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorla Edge 20 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)

Motorla Edge 20 Fusion is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 (White, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 (16% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 Pro (Golden Bronze, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

POCO X3 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 42,099 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 59,900 (29% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,099 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 18,990 (5% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.