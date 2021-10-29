Just In
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Irresistible Discount Offer On Motorola Smartphones
Festive season sale is the current hype in the online marketplace. The e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart are the best place to buy a new product be it consumer electronics or other lifestyle goods. We have been sharing all the offers and special deals on smartphones and other gadgets. This article is a compilation of all the new offers which you can get on Motorola smartphones during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2021.
During the sale, the premium range Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion can be purchased at lower prices. There are a bunch of mid-range and budget phones from the Lenovo-owned brand available at discounted rates.
The Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G60, and the Motorola E40 are some of the other models being sold with up to 27 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 (27% off)
MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 (20% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Emerald, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Emerald, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
MOTOROLA E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 25% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
