    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali with a slew of offers and discounts. As a part of the festive season sale, the company has announced that it will kick start the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2021 that will provide attractive discounts on many products across categories. Also, you can get your hands on these products at an additional 10 percent discount as the online retailer has teamed up with SBI Bank for this purpose.

     

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2021 Sale

    If you are in plans to upgrade your smartphone to a premium offering, then this upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2021 is the right time as you can avail a whopping up to 80 percent discount on many smartphone options.

    Also, there will be other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment option and more for you during this festival season sale.

    Check out the discounts and offers on premium smartphones you can avail on Flipkart from October 28 to November 3 from here.

    vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

    vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 (White, 64 GB)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)

    iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,099 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (29% off)

    iPhone 12 Mini is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,099 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,990 (14% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Emerald, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

    Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (37% off)

    ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
