ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme C12, Realme 7, Realme X50 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    Realme has established its name in the Indian smartphone market as one of the affordable brands with flagship features. Several new devices like the Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme X series, and so on have brought in upgraded features. Moreover, smartphones like the Realme C12, Realme 7 series, and so on are easily available at an affordable price. If you're looking for a new Realme smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is the right place to shop.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021
     

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is bringing in massive discount offers on Realme smartphones. Be it new launches or slightly older models - the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 has many offers on Realme devices. For instance, one can get a 22 percent discount on the Realme C12, C11, and 25 percent off on the Realme C15.

    Apart from the Realme C series, one can check out the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is offering a 22 percent discount on the Realme 7, 9 percent off on Realme 7 Pro, and a 14 percent price cut on the Realme 7i. One can also check out the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, which get 9 percent and 11 percent discounts, respectively at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.

    Additionally, the popular Realme Narzo series is also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. The newly launched Realme Narzo 30A can be purchased with a 9 percent discount. The popular, feature-rich Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is now available with a 9 percent price cut. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also available with a 17 percent price cut.

    Joining the list are the Realme X series with flagship features. The Realme X3 SuperZoom can be purchased with a 23 percent price cut. The Realme X50 Pro is also available for a similar discount rate at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. Also, the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro are available on Flipkart with a 7 percent and a 9 percent discount, respectively. Now isn't the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 an appealing place to shop for Realme smartphones?

    Realme C12 (22% Off)

    Realme C12 (22% Off)

    Realme C12 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,749 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A (9% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30A (9% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15 (25% Off)
     

    Realme C15 (25% Off)

    Realme C15 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Narzo 20 Pro (17% Off)

    Narzo 20 Pro (17% Off)

    Narzo 20 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C11 (22% Off)

    Realme C11 (22% Off)

    Realme C11 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 (7% Off)

    Realme X7 (7% Off)

    Realme X7 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro (9% Off)

    Realme 7 Pro (9% Off)

    Realme 7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 (22% Off)

    Realme 7 (22% Off)

    Realme 7 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)

    Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)

    Redmi 9 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (9% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (9% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro (9% Off)

    Realme X7 Pro (9% Off)

    Realme X7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 6 (27% Off)

    Realme 6 (27% Off)

    Realme 6 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 6 Pro (11% Off)

    Realme 6 Pro (11% Off)

    Realme 6 Pro is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7i (14% Off)

    Realme 7i (14% Off)

    Realme 7i is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro (23% Off)

    Realme X50 Pro (23% Off)

    Realme X50 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X