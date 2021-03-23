Just In
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro With SD 888 SoC, Hassleblad Cameras Officially Announced: Price, Specifications
-
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus 9R With 120Hz Display, 5G Support Unveiled: Here’s All It Packs
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus Watch Arrives In India: What Makes It Unique?
- 11 hrs ago Realme C25 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Officially Unveiled; Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestant Bhagyalakshmi's Ex-Husband Ramesh Kumar Passes Away
- News 14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 2000
- Sports India vs England, 1st ODI: One of our sweetest victories in the recent past: Kohli on India’s 66-run win
- Automobiles 2021 Red Bull Ace Of Dirt Highlights & Results: Mahesh M.V. Aces The Off-Road Race
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In Her Black And White Pyjama Set
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In March
- Finance Bitcoin Drops Below $55,000 Amid Investor Uncertainty
- Education CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021: Want To Score Good Marks? Check Preparation Tips
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme C12, Realme 7, Realme X50 Pro, And More
Realme has established its name in the Indian smartphone market as one of the affordable brands with flagship features. Several new devices like the Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme X series, and so on have brought in upgraded features. Moreover, smartphones like the Realme C12, Realme 7 series, and so on are easily available at an affordable price. If you're looking for a new Realme smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is the right place to shop.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is bringing in massive discount offers on Realme smartphones. Be it new launches or slightly older models - the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 has many offers on Realme devices. For instance, one can get a 22 percent discount on the Realme C12, C11, and 25 percent off on the Realme C15.
Apart from the Realme C series, one can check out the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is offering a 22 percent discount on the Realme 7, 9 percent off on Realme 7 Pro, and a 14 percent price cut on the Realme 7i. One can also check out the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, which get 9 percent and 11 percent discounts, respectively at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.
Additionally, the popular Realme Narzo series is also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. The newly launched Realme Narzo 30A can be purchased with a 9 percent discount. The popular, feature-rich Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is now available with a 9 percent price cut. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also available with a 17 percent price cut.
Joining the list are the Realme X series with flagship features. The Realme X3 SuperZoom can be purchased with a 23 percent price cut. The Realme X50 Pro is also available for a similar discount rate at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. Also, the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro are available on Flipkart with a 7 percent and a 9 percent discount, respectively. Now isn't the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 an appealing place to shop for Realme smartphones?
Realme C12 (22% Off)
Realme C12 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,749 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A (9% Off)
Realme Narzo 30A is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 (25% Off)
Realme C15 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Narzo 20 Pro (17% Off)
Narzo 20 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 (22% Off)
Realme C11 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 (7% Off)
Realme X7 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro (9% Off)
Realme 7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 (22% Off)
Realme 7 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)
Redmi 9 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (9% Off)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro (9% Off)
Realme X7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 6 (27% Off)
Realme 6 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 6 Pro (11% Off)
Realme 6 Pro is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7i (14% Off)
Realme 7i is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro (23% Off)
Realme X50 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
45,999
-
17,999