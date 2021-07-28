Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 9, And More
Flipkart is hosting the Big Saving Days sale from July 25 to July 29. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce retailer is showering discounts and offers for buyers. If you are interested in buying a new smartphone, then you can visit the Flipkart app or website to get discounts.
Especially, if you are a Redmi fan, then you can your hands on any of the latest Redmi smartphones from Flipkart at a great discount. There will be no cost EMI payment, additional discounts, and other notable discounts that you might have not seen before.
Check out the Redmi smartphones on offer during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2021.
Redmi 9i (Midnight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)
Redmi 9i (Midnight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (23% off)
Redmi Note 9 (Pebble Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)
Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,706 ; MRP: Rs. 16,300 (3% off)
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,706 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (12% off)
Mi 11 Lite (Jazz Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Glacial Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,070 ; MRP: Rs. 21,500 (2% off)
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Glacial Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,070 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10i (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,198 (9% off)
Mi 10i (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,198 onwards during the sale.
