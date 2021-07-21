Just In
- 5 hrs ago Realme GT Master Edition, Master Explorer Edition With Snapdragon SoCs Announced; Flagship At Budget Price?
- 7 hrs ago Netplus Broadband Rs.999 Plan Offering More Benefits Than JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Fiber
- 7 hrs ago Airtel Partners With Intel To Develop 5G Network In India
- 10 hrs ago Fujitsu Plans To Sell 10,000 Premium Notebooks By March 2022
Don't Miss
- News Will probe proof of misuse, shut down if necessary: Israel's NSO on Pegasus row
- Movies Sarpatta Parambarai Review: Arya And Pasupathy Are The Heroes Of This Passable Sports Flick
- Sports Umesh leads good bowling display as India bowl out County XI for 220 despite Hameed ton
- Finance 44 Companies To Announce Quarterly Results on July 22
- Lifestyle Sawan Month 2021: Foods To Avoid During This Season
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter To Be Home Delivered — e-Scooter Will Be Sold Directly To Buyers
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In August
- Education JNVST Class 6 Exam 2021 To Be Held On August 11
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
Flipkart is back with Big Billion Days Sale where exciting deals have been announced on smartphones and other digital accessories. The latest sale offers Poco smartphones with some value for money deals which will surely attract you if buying an affordable new smartphone is on your list.
We all are aware that Poco is a well-known brand when it comes to affordable smartphones in India. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, you will be able to get your hands on some of Poco's new offerings such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Poco X3 Pro. The vanilla Poco M3 and the Poco X3 are also selling at a discounted price during this sale.
We have listed down the offer prices along with the key features so that it becomes easier for you to select the models as per your pocket.
Poco X3 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,249
Poco X3 Pro is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,249 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499
POCO M3 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999
POCO M2 Reloaded is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999
POCO X3 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
27,635