    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with Big Billion Days Sale where exciting deals have been announced on smartphones and other digital accessories. The latest sale offers Poco smartphones with some value for money deals which will surely attract you if buying an affordable new smartphone is on your list.

     

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale on Poco Smartphones

    We all are aware that Poco is a well-known brand when it comes to affordable smartphones in India. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, you will be able to get your hands on some of Poco's new offerings such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Poco X3 Pro. The vanilla Poco M3 and the Poco X3 are also selling at a discounted price during this sale.

    We have listed down the offer prices along with the key features so that it becomes easier for you to select the models as per your pocket.

    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,249

    Poco X3 Pro is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,249 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3
     

    POCO M3

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499

    POCO M3 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    POCO M2 Reloaded

    POCO M2 Reloaded

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999

    POCO M2 Reloaded is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3

    POCO X3

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

    POCO X3 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
