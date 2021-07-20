ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G, And More

    Realme fans here's some good news. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, this might be the best time to get it. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive discount on Realme smartphones, including a couple of new launches like the Realme 8 units. Premium devices like the Realme X7, Realme X7 Max, and several more are available at a discount here. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme smartphones at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021

    New smartphones like the Realme Narzo 30 series are at a massive discount. For instance, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G can be bought for just Rs. 15,499. Plus, the newly launched Realme Narzo 30 5G can also be bought for Rs. 15,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, while the non-5G variant costs just Rs. 12,999.

    Additionally, several Realme C models are also at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. For instance, smartphones like Realme C20, Realme C11, Realme C15, Realme C21, and the Realme C25 can be bought at a discount. Moreover, the Realme X7 series can be bought at a discount as well. For instance, the Realme X7 Max and the Realme X7 Pro now cost Rs. 23,499 and Rs. 26,499 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

    Some of the other smartphones at a discount here include the new Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G, which cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. One can even check out the Realme X3 SueprZoom and the Realme X50 Pro 5G at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Now aren't these some interesting offers and discounts to check out?

    Realme C20
     

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,499

    Realme C20 is available at discount price during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999

    Realme X7 is available at discount price during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,499

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount price during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999

    Realme 8 is available at discount price during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Max

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,499

    Realme X7 Max is available at discount price during
    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,499

    Realme X7 Pro is available at discount price during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

    Realme 7 Pro is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C11 2021

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,999

    Realme C11 2021 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499

    Realme Narzo 30 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 Superzoom

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999

    Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999

    Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999

    Realme C15 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499

    Realme C21 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999

    Realme C25 is available at discount price during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
