Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 Last Day: Discounts On Gionee, Lava, Itel, I Kall Phones Under Rs. 7,000
Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale concludes today. However, you can still head to the e-commerce platform to buy smartphones and other consumer electronics products with a cheaper price tag. On the last day of the Big Savings Days sale, you will be able to buy smartphones from Lava, Itel, I Kall at discounted prices and you will have to spend under Rs. 7,000 to buy one of such offerings.
The budget smartphones which you will be able to grab during the sale are Itel Vision1, the Lava Z2s, and the Itel A47. In this article, we have listed down all the devices which you will be able to buy with discounts. Take a look:
Gionee Max Pro (Red, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,599 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (34% off)
Gionee Max Pro (Red, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,599 onwards during the sale
Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,299 (15% off)
Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale
LAVA Z2s (Striped Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,099 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (11% off)
LAVA Z2s (Striped Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,099 onwards during the sale
Itel A47 (Cosmic Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
- Bank Offer 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs. 750. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 500. On orders of Rs. 5,000 and above
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
Itel A47 (Cosmic Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 10% bank discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,750 onwards during the sale.
LAVA Z61 Pro (Champagne Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,777 ; MRP: Rs. 6,499 (11% off)
LAVA Z61 Pro (Champagne Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,777 onwards during the sale
I Kall K525
Offer:
Deal price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (8% off
I Kall K525 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale
LAVA Z66 (Marine Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,227 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (14% off)
LAVA Z66 (Marine Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,227 onwards during the sale
