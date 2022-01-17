Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Republic Day Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,699 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (25% Off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,699 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)

Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 11% off

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 25% off

POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 14% off

Realme C25Y is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 28% off

Infinix Hot 11S is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

REDMI 9i (Sea Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 15% off

REDMI 9i is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 12% off

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (13% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 2% off

Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 10% off

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 19% off

OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A03s (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,499 (13% off)

Samsung Galaxy A03s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.