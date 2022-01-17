Just In
- 10 min ago Apple's Alleged AR/VR Headset To Cost Over Rs. 1.5 Lacs; What Makes It So Expensive?
- 1 hr ago Apple’s iPad Pro 2022 To Get Magsafe Wireless Charging Functionality; Other Features To Check Out
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Nord CE 2 5G Also In Pipeline
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel Notepad Could Be Company’s First Foldable Smartphone
Don't Miss
- Movies Scream Dethrones Spider-Man: No Way Home At Global Box Office With $30.6 Million Debut
- News Ahead of elections, Pakistan pumping in huge number of IEDs into India
- Finance This Flexi Cap Fund, Ranked 1 By CRISIL Offers Good Return On 1-Year Investment
- Lifestyle Phytochemicals Discovered In Himalayan Plant Buransh That Inhibit Covid-19 Virus
- Sports Lakshya Sen withdraws from Syed Modi International citing exhaustion
- Automobiles Tata Safari Dark Edition Launched: Prices Start From Rs 19.05 Lakh
- Education IBPS CRP Clerk XI Main Admit 2021, Steps To Download IBPS Clerk Main Call Letter Till January 25 On ibps.in
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022: Republic Day Offers On Best Budget Smartphones
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has gone live and will run until January 22. You can now buy a budget smartphone at a more affordable price tag. Besides, Flipkart is giving a 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank card users. The Infinix Hot 11s is now available with 28 percent off, bringing the price down to Rs. 9,999, while the Galaxy F22 can be purchased at Rs. 11,999.
Also, you'll get other brands like Oppo, Poco, and Realme's budget devices with irresistible discounts. Here we are listing best budget devices that are now selling at discounted price tags at Flipkart.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,699 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (25% Off)
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)
Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 11% off
Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 25% off
POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 14% off
Realme C25Y is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 28% off
Infinix Hot 11S is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9i (Sea Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 15% off
REDMI 9i is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 25% off
POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 12% off
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (13% off)
OPPO A53s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 2% off
Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 10% off
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 19% off
OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy A03s (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,499 (13% off)
Samsung Galaxy A03s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale And Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999