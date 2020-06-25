Just In
- 11 min ago Redmi 9 Might Debut Under Poco Branding In India
-
- 26 min ago Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earphones Review: Better Than Redmi Earbuds S?
- 29 min ago Google Ups Privacy By Automatically Deleting Web, App History
- 2 hrs ago Realme Buds Q With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched In India: Better Than Competition?
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Ashada Masam 2020: Why This Month Is Considered Inauspicious
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara To Premiere On Disney+Hotstar On July 24
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Other Details
- Finance Contactless Petrol Pump Started Under 'Atmanirbhar' Campaign
- News No accommodation for Chinese people in Delhi hotels and guesthouses
- Sports Hockey India looks to improve structure and standardisation for assessment of officials and umpires
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones
Budget smartphones are among the bestsellers in the Indian market. Given the advancement in this price category wherein the budget smartphones are available with attractive features and specifications, there is a huge demand for these devices. Adding to this, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting a five-day sale offering further discounts on these devices.
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce retailer offers 10% instant discount on the purchases on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and on choosing EMI payment option. Furthermore, there is no-cost EMI payment option and additional discount as well. Check out the list of budget smartphones on discount right now.
OPPO A9 2020
The Oppo A9 2020 is now available at Rs. 13,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card, no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 13,950 exchange discount.
Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z1x is priced starting from Rs. 15,990 along with no-cost EMI payment, and up to 13,950 discount on exchanging an old smartphone for this one. This is the cost of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.
Realme X
Realme X is priced starting from Rs. 15,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment and exchange discount as well.
Realme 6
Realme 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced starting from Rs. 13,999 and there is no-cost EMI payment as well. On exchanging an old smartphone, you will get an additional exchange discount as well.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the budget smartphones available at a discount during the Flipkart sale. You can get the smartphone starting from Rs. 8,999 along with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is priced at Rs. 15,999 via Flipkart during this sale. It also lists the smartphone with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.
OPPO A52
OPPO A52 can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs. 16,990 along with no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,200 discount on exchanging an old smartphone during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Vivo Y50
Vivo Y50 is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Besides this, there is no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,850 discount via additional exchange discount.
OPPO A12
OPPO A12 is a budget smartphone priced starting from Rs. 9,990. The smartphone is listed with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,950 during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A50s is priced starting from Rs. 18,570 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale until June 27. There is no-cost EMI and an additional exchange discount as well.
-
74,999
-
49,990
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
20,180
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584