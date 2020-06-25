ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Budget smartphones are among the bestsellers in the Indian market. Given the advancement in this price category wherein the budget smartphones are available with attractive features and specifications, there is a huge demand for these devices. Adding to this, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting a five-day sale offering further discounts on these devices.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
     

    During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce retailer offers 10% instant discount on the purchases on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and on choosing EMI payment option. Furthermore, there is no-cost EMI payment option and additional discount as well. Check out the list of budget smartphones on discount right now.

    OPPO A9 2020

    OPPO A9 2020

    The Oppo A9 2020 is now available at Rs. 13,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card, no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 13,950 exchange discount.

    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x is priced starting from Rs. 15,990 along with no-cost EMI payment, and up to 13,950 discount on exchanging an old smartphone for this one. This is the cost of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

    Realme X
     

    Realme X

    Realme X is priced starting from Rs. 15,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment and exchange discount as well.

    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    Realme 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced starting from Rs. 13,999 and there is no-cost EMI payment as well. On exchanging an old smartphone, you will get an additional exchange discount as well.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the budget smartphones available at a discount during the Flipkart sale. You can get the smartphone starting from Rs. 8,999 along with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is priced at Rs. 15,999 via Flipkart during this sale. It also lists the smartphone with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.

    OPPO A52

    OPPO A52

    OPPO A52 can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs. 16,990 along with no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,200 discount on exchanging an old smartphone during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

    Vivo Y50

    Vivo Y50

    Vivo Y50 is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Besides this, there is no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,850 discount via additional exchange discount.

    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12 is a budget smartphone priced starting from Rs. 9,990. The smartphone is listed with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,950 during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s is priced starting from Rs. 18,570 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale until June 27. There is no-cost EMI and an additional exchange discount as well.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X