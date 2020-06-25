Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce retailer offers 10% instant discount on the purchases on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and on choosing EMI payment option. Furthermore, there is no-cost EMI payment option and additional discount as well. Check out the list of budget smartphones on discount right now.

OPPO A9 2020

The Oppo A9 2020 is now available at Rs. 13,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card, no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 13,950 exchange discount.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x is priced starting from Rs. 15,990 along with no-cost EMI payment, and up to 13,950 discount on exchanging an old smartphone for this one. This is the cost of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Realme X

Realme X is priced starting from Rs. 15,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also, there are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment and exchange discount as well.

Realme 6

Realme 6 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced starting from Rs. 13,999 and there is no-cost EMI payment as well. On exchanging an old smartphone, you will get an additional exchange discount as well.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the budget smartphones available at a discount during the Flipkart sale. You can get the smartphone starting from Rs. 8,999 along with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is priced at Rs. 15,999 via Flipkart during this sale. It also lists the smartphone with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.

OPPO A52

OPPO A52 can be purchased via Flipkart for Rs. 16,990 along with no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,200 discount on exchanging an old smartphone during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Besides this, there is no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,850 discount via additional exchange discount.

OPPO A12

OPPO A12 is a budget smartphone priced starting from Rs. 9,990. The smartphone is listed with no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,950 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s is priced starting from Rs. 18,570 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale until June 27. There is no-cost EMI and an additional exchange discount as well.