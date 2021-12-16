Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale December 2021: Offers On Samsung, Reelme, Mi, Redmi, Oppo, And More

The Flipkart Big Saving Days December 2021 is offering the iPhone 12 at a 17 percent discount. Also, the iPhone 12 Mini model gets a whopping price cut deal here. Other phones like the Moto G60 and the Samsung Galaxy F12 are also available at a huge discount.

Plus, one can check out the Vivo X70 Pro with a 9 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days December 2021. Not to mention the Poco F3 GT at the Flipkart Big Saving Days December 2021, which gets a 17 percent price cut. Plus, the Redmi9i Sport makes a good buy at the Flipkart sale.

Also, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is available for as low as Rs. 39,990 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days December 2021. Similarly, the Oppo Reno6 5G model is also available at a discount of 16 percent.

Similarly, the Flipkart Big Saving Days December 2021 is offering Realme phones at a huge discount. These include the Realme Narzo 50A, Realme C25Y, Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme C11 2021, and of course, the flagship Realme GT Master Edition.

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 54,199 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (17% off)

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (10% off)

Redmi 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)

Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Motorola G60 (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (27% off)

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (3% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

