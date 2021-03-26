Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launching Soon In India; Sale Tipped For March 30
-
- 27 min ago OTT Platforms Should Be Accountable For Obscene Content: IT Minister
- 41 min ago Realme 8 5G, Realme 8i To Arrive Soon In India: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy F02s Price In India Leaks: Yet Another Budget Phone On Cards
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Lord Vishnu’s Aarti Lyrics In English And Hindi
- Movies Filmfare Awards 2021 Nominations: Ludo And Thappad Lead The Race; Ajay Devgn Nominated In Best Actor Category
- News 2020 Nikita Tomar murder case: Quantum of sentence for convicts today
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 26, 2021
- Finance How Often Should You Check And Review Your Mutual Fund?
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Collaborates With Knox To Launch CE Certified Riding Gear: Read More To FInd Out!
- Education CCRAS Admit Card 2021 Released For LDC And UDC Posts
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Goa In March
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount And Exchange Offer On iPhones
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now live. It is a four-day sale that is live from March 24 and will last until March 27. There will be early access to Plus access as well. During this sale, you will get attractive discounts on a slew of products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics products.
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has tied up with SBI in order to let buyers avail of an additional discount of 10% on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. If you want to buy a new iPhone, then this sale on Flipkart could be the right time as you can get enticing discounts on the same. Check out the offers on iPhones for you listed below.
iPhone 11
You can buy the iPhone 11 at a discounted price point of Rs. 46,999 after a 10% discount that is applicable on the smartphone during this sale.
iPhone 11 Pro
If you are looking forward to buying the iPhone 11 Pro, then you can get the smartphone for Rs. 79,999 with a discount of 24%.
iPhone 12 Mini
Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 12 Mini? Well, you can get a lucrative discount of up to Rs. 16,500 on exchanging your old smartphone.
iPhone 12 Pro
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, upgrade to an Apple iPhone 12 Pro and get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,500 depending on the condition of the old smartphone you trade-in.
Apple iPhone 12
Get up to Rs. 16,500 exchange discount on the Apple iPhone 12 standard variant during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999