Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount And Exchange Offer On iPhones

The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has tied up with SBI in order to let buyers avail of an additional discount of 10% on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. If you want to buy a new iPhone, then this sale on Flipkart could be the right time as you can get enticing discounts on the same. Check out the offers on iPhones for you listed below.

iPhone 11

You can buy the iPhone 11 at a discounted price point of Rs. 46,999 after a 10% discount that is applicable on the smartphone during this sale.

iPhone 11 Pro

If you are looking forward to buying the iPhone 11 Pro, then you can get the smartphone for Rs. 79,999 with a discount of 24%.

iPhone 12 Mini

Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 12 Mini? Well, you can get a lucrative discount of up to Rs. 16,500 on exchanging your old smartphone.

iPhone 12 Pro

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, upgrade to an Apple iPhone 12 Pro and get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,500 depending on the condition of the old smartphone you trade-in.

Apple iPhone 12

Get up to Rs. 16,500 exchange discount on the Apple iPhone 12 standard variant during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.