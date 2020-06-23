Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones: Apple iPhone 11, Motorola Edge+, iQOO 3 And More
Starting today, Flipkart is hosting a five-day Big Saving Days sale until June 27. During this sale, there are attractive discounts and offers on a slew of product categories including laptops, smartphones, tablets, accessories, and more. During this sale period, there is an interesting 10% instant discount on using the HDFC Bank credit or debit cards and EMI transactions as well.
If you want to upgrade your smartphone to a premium offering, then the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is the right time as you can get attractive discounts and offers on the purchase.
You will be able to get your hands on the some of the premium smartphones in the market right now at a relatively lesser price point via Flipkart. Check out the deals on premium smartphones from here.
Samsung Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which comprises the current-generation flagship smartphones is priced starting from Rs. 66,499. Notably, these smartphones get Rs. 4,000 instant discount on using an HDFC card for the purchase during the Flipkart sale.
Motorola Edge+
The premium smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Edge+ with a curved display and other highlights is available for sale via Flipkart. This device is priced starting from Rs. 74,999 and gets up to Rs. 7,500 discount on using an HDFC card.
Apple iPhone XR
The Apple iPhone XR is priced starting from Rs. 48,500 right now during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This smartphone is available at a discount of Rs. 1,400 on its actual price.
Apple iPhone XS
The iPhone XS is priced at Rs. 58,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The device gets an attractive discount of Rs. 30,901 on its actual price during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.
Apple iPhone SE 2020
The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2020 is priced starting from Rs. 38,900. The device is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 3,600 for those who use an HDFC Bank card for the transaction.
iQOO 3
The iQOO 3 is priced starting from Rs. 32,990, which is its price after a Rs. 2,000 discount on the prepaid payment using an HDFC Bank card or on exchanging an old smartphone.
Google Pixel 3a
The Google Pixel 3a can be purchased for as low as Rs. 29,999, which is a discount of Rs. 10,000 from its actual price during the five-day sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart.
