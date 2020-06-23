Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones: Apple iPhone 11, Motorola Edge+, iQOO 3 And More

If you want to upgrade your smartphone to a premium offering, then the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is the right time as you can get attractive discounts and offers on the purchase.

You will be able to get your hands on the some of the premium smartphones in the market right now at a relatively lesser price point via Flipkart. Check out the deals on premium smartphones from here.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which comprises the current-generation flagship smartphones is priced starting from Rs. 66,499. Notably, these smartphones get Rs. 4,000 instant discount on using an HDFC card for the purchase during the Flipkart sale.

Motorola Edge+

The premium smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Edge+ with a curved display and other highlights is available for sale via Flipkart. This device is priced starting from Rs. 74,999 and gets up to Rs. 7,500 discount on using an HDFC card.

Apple iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is priced starting from Rs. 48,500 right now during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This smartphone is available at a discount of Rs. 1,400 on its actual price.

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone XS is priced at Rs. 58,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The device gets an attractive discount of Rs. 30,901 on its actual price during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2020 is priced starting from Rs. 38,900. The device is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 3,600 for those who use an HDFC Bank card for the transaction.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 is priced starting from Rs. 32,990, which is its price after a Rs. 2,000 discount on the prepaid payment using an HDFC Bank card or on exchanging an old smartphone.

Google Pixel 3a

The Google Pixel 3a can be purchased for as low as Rs. 29,999, which is a discount of Rs. 10,000 from its actual price during the five-day sale on the e-commerce portal Flipkart.