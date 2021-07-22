Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Note 10 Pro, Smart HD 2021 And Mor

ENGLISH

    Infinix is one of the top-selling brands when it comes to budget and affordable smartphones. Devices like the Infinix Hot series and the Note series are quite popular in the country. If you're looking to buy a new Infinix smartphone, this might be the best time to do so at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on several Infinix smartphones, including the Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Note 10 Pro, and more.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Infinix Phones

    Going into the details, the Infinix Hot 10s and the Infinix Hot 10 Play are available for just Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is providing a 23 percent and a 10 percent discount on these smartphones.

    That's not all. One can even get the Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, these smartphones are priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, giving them a 16 percent and a 15 percent discount.

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is further extending its discount offer on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphones. One can grab these smartphones for just Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 6,499 after getting a 20 percent and an 18 percent discount, respectively.

    Infinix Hot 10s
     

    Infinix Hot 10s

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Infinix Hot 10s is available at 23% discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10 (Emerald Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Infinix Note 10 (Emerald Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (16% off)

    Infinix Note 10 (Emerald Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Violet, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Violet, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Violet, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount price during Flipkart Big Saving days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
