Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Infinix Hot 10s, Infinix Note 10 Pro, Smart HD 2021 And Mor

Going into the details, the Infinix Hot 10s and the Infinix Hot 10 Play are available for just Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is providing a 23 percent and a 10 percent discount on these smartphones.

That's not all. One can even get the Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, these smartphones are priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, giving them a 16 percent and a 15 percent discount.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is further extending its discount offer on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphones. One can grab these smartphones for just Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 6,499 after getting a 20 percent and an 18 percent discount, respectively.

Infinix Hot 10s

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

Infinix Note 10 (Emerald Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (16% off)

Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Violet, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)

