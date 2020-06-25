Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers On Samsung Smartphones

If you are interested in buying a Samsung smartphone, then you can do so by heading onto Flipkart as the telco offers attractive discounts right now. During the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that lasts until June 27, you will be able to get offers such as 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and EMI payment option.

Check out the offers on Samsung smartphones on Flipkart right now from below.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 70,499 via Flipkart along with no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 17.950.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available for Rs. 77,999 along with the instant discount, no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with insane zoom capabilities is available for Rs. 97,999. During the sale, you can get it on no-cost EMI and an additional discount of Rs. 17,950.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999 along with discounts such as no-cost EMI payment option and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 13.950 on the maximum.

Samsung's Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 priced at Rs. 27,999 and is available with no-cost EMI payment option along with exchange discount.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 launched last year can be purchased for Rs. 15,499. It is available along with no-cost EMI payment options, instant discount and additional exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Priced at Rs. 18,570, the Samsung Galaxy A50s attractive specifications and comes with attractive discounts and offers.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is a downgraded variant of the yesteryear flagship model is priced at Rs. 47,999. It is available at no-cost EMI and up to Rs. 13,950 of additional exchange.