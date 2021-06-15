Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offer On New Apple iPhones
Flipkart is the go-to platform when it comes to online shopping. If you're looking for a new gadget, including a smartphone, this could be the best time to shop. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive price cut sale on several gadgets, including smartphones. Particularly, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a discount on Apple iPhone models. Yes, if you're looking to upgrade your handset, you can get the latest iPhone models at the lowest price possible.
Since we're talking of Apple iPhone here, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive discount on the latest iPhone 12 models. One can get the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini at a 2 percent discount, which drops the price to Rs. 77,900 and Rs. 67,900, respectively. The premium iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are also on a two percent discount, costing just Rs. 1,15,900 and Rs. 1,35,900, respectively.
One can even check out slightly older models like the iPhone XR at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, the device gets a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 39,999. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone SE are also at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. These devices are available at a discount price of Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively, making them an attractive buy.
Apple iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (19% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone XR is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (Red, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 77,900; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,99 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Pacific Blue, 256 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,35,900; MRP: Rs. 1,39,900 (2% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,35,900 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 67,900; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.
