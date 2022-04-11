Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Massive Discount Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Flipkart is back with yet another Big Saving Days Sale, where, the e-commerce platform will be offering discounts and massive price cuts on some of the best mid-range smartphones available in the country. Phones from brands like Poco, Redmi, Samsung, Motorola, and Infinix will now be available at an unbelievable price.
Here is the list of smartphones that are now available for less than Rs. 15,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Do note that, these smartphones will only be available at these prices for a limited period, and post that, they will retail at their regular MRP.
POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
POCO M4 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (26% off)
Infinix Note 11s is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 17% off
REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale
REDMI Note 10S (Shadow Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)
REDMI Note 10S is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale
MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,199 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (15% off)
MOTOROLA G51 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,199 onwards during the sale
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)
Infinix Hot 11S is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (16% off)
Infinix Note 11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale
REDMI 10 (Pacific Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (26% off)
REDMI 10 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,099 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (12% off)
POCO M3 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,099 onwards during the sale.
Realme C35 (Glowing Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)
Realme C35 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale
