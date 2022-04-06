Just In
Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022: Discount Offers On Xiaomi 11i 5G, REDMI 9 Activ, REDMI Note 11S, And More
Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi have released a sleuth of smartphones in India over the years. In fact, several surveys and reports claim Xiaomi is one of the largest mobile players in India. Both Xiaomi and Redmi cater to a large section of the Indian audience, releasing smartphones with unique features that cater to every price budget. The Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022 is now bringing in a huge discount on some of these smartphones. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022.
The Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022 is offering the Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphone at a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 24,999. Additionally, the sale is offering several new Redmi phones at a discount. These include the Redmi Note 11S as well as the Redmi Note 10S.
The Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022 is also offering a whopping discount on Redmi Note 10 series. These include the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10T 5G, which are now available for Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 phones are also worth checking out.
Buyers can also check out Redmi phones at the Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. These include the REDMI 9 Activ with a 2 percent discount, costing Rs. 12,485. The slightly older Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9i, and the Redmi 9i Sport are also some of the other discounted options at the Flipkart sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Camo Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 16% off
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Camo Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,485 ; MRP: Rs. 12,830 2% off
REDMI 9 Activ (Metallic Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,485 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 11S (Polar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,975 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (9% off)
REDMI Note 11S (Polar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,975 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10S (Frost White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 21% off
REDMI Note 10S (Frost White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9 Power (Electric Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (17% off)
REDMI 9 Power (Electric Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9i (Nature Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
REDMI 9i (Nature Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 10 Prime (Phantom Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,423 ; MRP: Rs. 13,898 3% off
REDMI 10 Prime (Phantom Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,423 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 10% off
REDMI Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 10 (Pacific Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 26% off
REDMI 10 (Pacific Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9i Sport (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 12% off
REDMI 9i Sport (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 17% off
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mi Fan Fest April 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
