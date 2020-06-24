Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Apple iPhones

The Flipkart Big Saving Days are one of the best times to purchase an Apple iPhone. Take for instance the iPhone SE 2020, the smartphone can be bought starting from Rs. 38,900. This offer also includes the Rs. 3,600 instant discount from HDFC Bank cards.

Apart from the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone XS, for the 64GB variant is also available at a discount now. In fact, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering the iPhone XS with Rs. 30,901 off on the MRP, allowing users to buy it at Rs. 58,999. The iPhone XR is also at a discount now, with Rs. 1,400 off. The iPhone XR can be bought for Rs, 48,500 via the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale also extends to the iPhone 11 series. Those interested to buy any of the Apple iPhone 11 series can avail it starting from Rs. 63,600. Flipkart is providing Rs. 5,000 instant discount for HDFC cardholders.

Additionally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the highest variant of the iPhone 11 series comes with EMI options and Rs. 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card and debit cardholders.

Also, the Apple iPhone 7 model can be bought at a discounted price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The iPhone 7 with the 32GB onboard storage is now available at Rs. 28,499, offering Rs. 1,401 discount on the MRP. Flipkart is also providing Rs. 2,901 discount for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model, which is now available for Rs. 34,999.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 – starting at Rs. 38,900 (including Rs. 3600 instant discount on HDFC Cards)

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Rs. 58,999 (Rs. 30,901 off on MRP)

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (₹4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI))

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone XR – starting at Rs. 48,500 (Rs. 1400 off on MRP)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

Dimensions: 150.9×75.7×8.3; Weight: 194 grams

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Series – starting at Rs. 63,600 (including Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Cards)

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) – Rs. 28,499 (Rs. 1401 off on MRP)

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) – Rs. 34,999 (Rs. 2,901 Off On MRP)

Key Specs