Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Apple iPhones
Apple has always priced its iPhones heftily. However, with new releases like the iPhone SE 2020, Apple is catering the mid-range segment as well. Now, with the Flipkart Big Saving Days, there is more discount and offers on Apple iPhones. The list includes iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and more.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days are one of the best times to purchase an Apple iPhone. Take for instance the iPhone SE 2020, the smartphone can be bought starting from Rs. 38,900. This offer also includes the Rs. 3,600 instant discount from HDFC Bank cards.
Apart from the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone XS, for the 64GB variant is also available at a discount now. In fact, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering the iPhone XS with Rs. 30,901 off on the MRP, allowing users to buy it at Rs. 58,999. The iPhone XR is also at a discount now, with Rs. 1,400 off. The iPhone XR can be bought for Rs, 48,500 via the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale also extends to the iPhone 11 series. Those interested to buy any of the Apple iPhone 11 series can avail it starting from Rs. 63,600. Flipkart is providing Rs. 5,000 instant discount for HDFC cardholders.
Additionally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the highest variant of the iPhone 11 series comes with EMI options and Rs. 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card and debit cardholders.
Also, the Apple iPhone 7 model can be bought at a discounted price at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The iPhone 7 with the 32GB onboard storage is now available at Rs. 28,499, offering Rs. 1,401 discount on the MRP. Flipkart is also providing Rs. 2,901 discount for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model, which is now available for Rs. 34,999.
Apple iPhone SE 2020 – starting at Rs. 38,900 (including Rs. 3600 instant discount on HDFC Cards)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
- Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
- 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- NFC With Reader Mode
- GPS With GLONASS
- 18W Battery
Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Rs. 58,999 (Rs. 30,901 off on MRP)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (₹4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI))
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone XR – starting at Rs. 48,500 (Rs. 1400 off on MRP)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- Dimensions: 150.9×75.7×8.3; Weight: 194 grams
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 Series – starting at Rs. 63,600 (including Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Cards)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) – Rs. 28,499 (Rs. 1401 off on MRP)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) – Rs. 34,999 (Rs. 2,901 Off On MRP)
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
