Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Motorola Razr, Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 12, More Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is right around the corner, bringing with it irresistible offers and discounts on some of the best-selling gadgets. Particularly, if you're looking for a new smartphone, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 might be the best place to shop. For instance, the upcoming sale is offering a massive price cut on Moto Razr, Poco X3 Pro, and more.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021: Rs. 6000 Discount On Poco X3 Pro

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering a huge discount on Poco X3 Pro. One can claim Rs. 6,000 discount on this model, which brings down the price to just Rs. 18,999. With Snapdragon 860 chipset, FHD+ display, and quad-camera setup, the Poco X3 Pro is surely a good buy. Moreover, the massive 5,160 mAh battery gives it a good performance score for the asking price.

Flipkart Discount On iPhone SE, iPhone XR, And iPhone 12

Next on the list includes several iPhone models. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering a huge discount offer on iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the latest iPhone 12. The sale is offering the iPhone SE 2020 for just Rs. 28,999 and the iPhone XR for just Rs. 37,999. The iPhone 12 can be bought for Rs. 67,999, making it one of the best buys of the sale.

Flipkart Big Savings Days Price Cut On Micromax IN 1

Additionally, the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering a massive discount on the Micromax IN 1 smartphone. Here, buyers can get the made-in-India Micromax IN 1 smartphone for just Rs. 9,999 on July 25. This makes it a worthy purchase in this segment.

Flipkart's Best Offer On Motorola Razr

Another interesting smartphone on the list is the Motorola Razr. With its unique flip design and flagship features, the Motorola Razr is everyone's dream phone. The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 is offering this unique smartphone for just Rs. 54,999 - giving the device a 63 percent discount.

The above-mentioned list is just the tip of the iceberg to what the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021 has in store. The sale begins on July 25 and ends on July 29, giving buyers ample time to shop some of the best-selling smartphones at a discount.

Best Mobiles in India