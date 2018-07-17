Flipkart Big Shopping Day: Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, you can avail attractive discounts on a slew of products. When it comes to smartphones, there are discounts and offers on Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during the sale from here.

Flipkart offers many attractive deals for buyers who choose the platform to purchase their next smartphone. The online platform has joined hands with SBI to offer 10% instant discount on the purchases. However, there are some associated terms and conditions to avail this discount.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, take a look at the list below to know the best deals for you. You can get these smartphones given here at discount that was never seen before. The list includes Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more.

Motorola Moto G6 Play (Indigo Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹2,000/month. Other EMIs from ₹399/month

Get upto ₹11,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit Cards

Key Specs 5.7 inch HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Offer: No Cost EMIs from ₹2,500/month. Other EMIs from ₹499/month

Get upto ₹12,850 off on exchange

The maximum order qty is limited to 2 unit per customer every 30 days.

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightnes

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1 Offer: No Cost EMIs from ₹1,834/month. Other EMIs from ₹366/month

The maximum order qty is limited to 2 unit per customer every 30 days.

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

22% off on Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

23% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

21% off on Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

26% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2% off on Vivo X21

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

14% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

28% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Key Specs

5.5 inch Quad HD Display

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 200 GB

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Exynos 8890 Processor

3600 mAh Li-Ion Battery