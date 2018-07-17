Flipkart Big Shopping Day: Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more

Related Articles
During the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, you can avail attractive discounts on a slew of products. When it comes to smartphones, there are discounts and offers on Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more. Take a look at all the offers you can avail during the sale from here.
Flipkart offers many attractive deals for buyers who choose the platform to purchase their next smartphone. The online platform has joined hands with SBI to offer 10% instant discount on the purchases. However, there are some associated terms and conditions to avail this discount.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, take a look at the list below to know the best deals for you. You can get these smartphones given here at discount that was never seen before. The list includes Honor 7A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pixel 2, Mi MIX 2, Moto Z2 Force and more.
Motorola Moto G6 Play (Indigo Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹2,000/month. Other EMIs from ₹399/month
- Get upto ₹11,000 off on exchange
- Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit Cards
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7 inch HD+ Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Offer:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹2,500/month. Other EMIs from ₹499/month
- Get upto ₹12,850 off on exchange
- The maximum order qty is limited to 2 unit per customer every 30 days.
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightnes
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1
Offer:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹1,834/month. Other EMIs from ₹366/month
- The maximum order qty is limited to 2 unit per customer every 30 days.
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 Battery
22% off on Google Pixel 2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
23% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
21% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
26% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
2% off on Vivo X21
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
14% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
28% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Quad HD Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 200 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8890 Processor
- 3600 mAh Li-Ion Battery