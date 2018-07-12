Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 2, Honor 9i, iPhone X and more

Related Articles
- Asus Zenfone 5Z now available on Flipkart: Other 6GB RAM smartphones
- Flipkart offers top deals on terrific tablets: Discounts, exchange and EMI offers
- Asus Zenfone 5Z vs other Best 6GB RAM smartphones
- Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more
- Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale: Get off on Accessories, Camera, Laptops and more from July 24 to 26
- Myntra launches its first Fitness Tracker, the Blink Go in India for Rs 1697
Flipkart has announced that its Big Shopping Days sale will happen start on July 16 and go on for 80 hours straight. This sale coincides with that of Amazon India's Prime Day sale also to debut on the same day. During this sale, Flipkart will offer an array of enticing discounts and deals on a wide range of products across various categories. It will also introduce new products at the time of sale to lure buyers.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with HDR display in India
In addition to the discounts, Flipkart had teamed up with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10%. Buyers who purchase any product via the online retailer using an SBI credit card will get 10% discount instantly. The other terms and conditions related to this discount are yet to be revealed.
SEE ALSO: Best budget smartphones from Samsung to buy in India right now
Given that there will be attractive discounts during the Big Shopping Days sale starting July 16, we have come up with a list of smartphones that you can buy during this sale. Scroll down to know more.
Google Pixel 2
MRP Price: 70,000
Discounts Price: Rs 42,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Panasonic P95
MRP Price: 6,490
Discounts Price: 3,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Honor 9i
MRP Price: 19,999
Discounts Price: Rs 14,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V7 Plus
MRP Price: 21,990
Discounts Price: Rs 19,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro launch
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Upto 30% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
Upto 30% off on Apple iPhone SE
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
Upto 30% off on iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2750mAH lithium-ion battery