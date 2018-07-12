Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 2, Honor 9i, iPhone X and more

Flipkart has announced that its Big Shopping Days sale will happen start on July 16 and go on for 80 hours straight. This sale coincides with that of Amazon India's Prime Day sale also to debut on the same day. During this sale, Flipkart will offer an array of enticing discounts and deals on a wide range of products across various categories. It will also introduce new products at the time of sale to lure buyers.

In addition to the discounts, Flipkart had teamed up with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10%. Buyers who purchase any product via the online retailer using an SBI credit card will get 10% discount instantly. The other terms and conditions related to this discount are yet to be revealed.

Given that there will be attractive discounts during the Big Shopping Days sale starting July 16, we have come up with a list of smartphones that you can buy during this sale. Scroll down to know more.

Google Pixel 2 MRP Price: 70,000 Discounts Price: Rs 42,999 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Panasonic P95 MRP Price: 6,490

Discounts Price: 3,999 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Honor 9i MRP Price: 19,999

Discounts Price: Rs 14,999 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V7 Plus MRP Price: 21,990

Discounts Price: Rs 19,990 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro launch Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Upto 30% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery Upto 30% off on Apple iPhone SE Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days

1 year manufacturer warranty Upto 30% off on iPhone 6s Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2750mAH lithium-ion battery