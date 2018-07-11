Best budget smartphones from Samsung to buy in India right now

Related Articles
Smartphones have eventually become a basic commodity in today's fast-paced world. The small hand-held devices allow a user to stay in touch with their loved and dear ones. One can now not only make an audio call but also make video calls using the integrated camera in the device.
The devices available in the market today features a wide range of useful specs and functions making our daily lives easy. Along with the wide range of features the devices available nowadays are available at a varied price-range including low, medium and high budget category of smartphones.
This article is related to the mid-range smartphone and we will help you select the best one for you.
These mid-range devices pack some powerful set of features and can perform at par with some entry-segment flagship devices, so without any further delay let's hop on to the list and see what all options do you have in the mid-budget category of smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy On6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery