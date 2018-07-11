Best budget smartphones from Samsung to buy in India right now

Smartphones have eventually become a basic commodity in today's fast-paced world. The small hand-held devices allow a user to stay in touch with their loved and dear ones. One can now not only make an audio call but also make video calls using the integrated camera in the device.

The devices available in the market today features a wide range of useful specs and functions making our daily lives easy. Along with the wide range of features the devices available nowadays are available at a varied price-range including low, medium and high budget category of smartphones.

This article is related to the mid-range smartphone and we will help you select the best one for you.

These mid-range devices pack some powerful set of features and can perform at par with some entry-segment flagship devices, so without any further delay let's hop on to the list and see what all options do you have in the mid-budget category of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Key Specs

5.7 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay Mini

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery