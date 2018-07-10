Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale: Rs. 4 flash sale on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and more

Xiaomi is celebrating its 4th anniversary in the country with the Xc. During the three-day sale from 10 AM today until the midnight of July 12, the company offers a host of deals and discounts on the Mi.com website. The company offered the priority access sale to Reward Mi members on Sunday.

What's interesting is that Xiaomi is hosting the Mi LED Smart TV 55-inch model, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi Band 2 as a part of the Rs. 4 flash sales. The company will also offer Rs. 1,000 discount on the Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2 devices.

Xiaomi has teamed up with SBI, MobiKwik and Paytm to offer instant discount and cashback on the purchases. Notably, there are varying discounts and cashback on using each of these payment methods. Take a look at the Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale to know the discounts that you can avail until July 12.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale) Buy This offer on Mi

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Offer: Rs. 1,000 discount) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (offer: Rs 1,298 discount) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Mi LED Smart TV 4 55 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8 ms

1.8GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 SoC with up to 750MHz Mali-T830 MP2 GPU

2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM

8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV with PatchWall AI based on Android

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet

Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps, MPEG1 / 2/4 DivX4 the VC-1 / WMV3 1080P at 60 fps, REAL 8/9/10 1080P at 30 fps

2x 8W speaker for DOLBY AUDIO, DTS-HD Mi Body Composition sale (offers: Rs 800 Discounts) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs Made of ABS material for better durability and good impact resistance

Features hidden LED numerical display and the strong tempered glass offers high light transmittance for the main panel

Stainless Steel 303L electrode pad offers a more accurate measurement

To prevent slip and fall, the polished glass features anti-slip finish to ensure sturdy grip needed, even for wet feet

Can analyse 10 type of physical data including weight, fat percentage, body water percentage and more.

Weight range - 5 kg - 150 kg

Dimensions: 300mm x 300mm x 20~14.75mm; Weight: 1.6 kg

Produces accurate stats via a series of complex algorithms and advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA).

Syncs your data to Mi Fit app via Bluetooth so that you can track your weight using easy-to-read graph

Automatically identifies each family member and can store up to 16 user profiles.

Uses low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 technology offering up to 8 months of battery life using just 4 standard AAA batteries (included) Mi Earphones (offer: Rs 50 Discount) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs Aerospace-grade metal diaphragm with a patented "sandwich" design for a superior sound in the mid and bass ranges

Improved 3rd gen balanced damping improves airflow to deliver proportioned outflows for the front and back chambers

Patented technology to fully optimize mid-range and bass output

Built-in Knowles MEMS microphone for taking calls, music or call controller

Weight: 14g

Impedance: 32 ohms, Sensitivity: 98dB, Frequency Range: 20-20,000Hz

Durable, break-resistant Kevlar fiber cable

Brushed, anodized aluminum finish at the back of the headphones protect against corrosion and wear even after extended use.

Earbuds in 3 different sizes (XS/S/L) Mi Band 2 (offer: Rs 200 discounts) Buy This offer on Online Mi store

Key specs 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

7g ultra light body

IP67 ratings for water resistance

Bluetooth 4.0 LE

70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 ( Offer: Rs 2000 Discount) Buy This offer on online Mi Store

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging