Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale: Rs. 4 flash sale on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and more

Xiaomi is celebrating its 4th anniversary in the country with the Xc. During the three-day sale from 10 AM today until the midnight of July 12, the company offers a host of deals and discounts on the Mi.com website. The company offered the priority access sale to Reward Mi members on Sunday.
What's interesting is that Xiaomi is hosting the Mi LED Smart TV 55-inch model, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi Band 2 as a part of the Rs. 4 flash sales. The company will also offer Rs. 1,000 discount on the Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2 devices.
Xiaomi has teamed up with SBI, MobiKwik and Paytm to offer instant discount and cashback on the purchases. Notably, there are varying discounts and cashback on using each of these payment methods. Take a look at the Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale to know the discounts that you can avail until July 12.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale)
Buy This offer on Mi
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Offer: Rs. 1,000 discount)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness, 1000 : 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (offer: Rs 1,298 discount)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi LED Smart TV 4 55 (Offer: Rs 4 Flash sale)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8 ms
- 1.8GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 SoC with up to 750MHz Mali-T830 MP2 GPU
- 2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM
- 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)
- MIUI TV with PatchWall AI based on Android
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, Mi Port, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, 1 x USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet
- Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps, MPEG1 / 2/4 DivX4 the VC-1 / WMV3 1080P at 60 fps, REAL 8/9/10 1080P at 30 fps
- 2x 8W speaker for DOLBY AUDIO, DTS-HD
Mi Body Composition sale (offers: Rs 800 Discounts)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- Made of ABS material for better durability and good impact resistance
- Features hidden LED numerical display and the strong tempered glass offers high light transmittance for the main panel
- Stainless Steel 303L electrode pad offers a more accurate measurement
- To prevent slip and fall, the polished glass features anti-slip finish to ensure sturdy grip needed, even for wet feet
- Can analyse 10 type of physical data including weight, fat percentage, body water percentage and more.
- Weight range - 5 kg - 150 kg
- Dimensions: 300mm x 300mm x 20~14.75mm; Weight: 1.6 kg
- Produces accurate stats via a series of complex algorithms and advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA).
- Syncs your data to Mi Fit app via Bluetooth so that you can track your weight using easy-to-read graph
- Automatically identifies each family member and can store up to 16 user profiles.
- Uses low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 technology offering up to 8 months of battery life using just 4 standard AAA batteries (included)
Mi Earphones (offer: Rs 50 Discount)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- Aerospace-grade metal diaphragm with a patented "sandwich" design for a superior sound in the mid and bass ranges
- Improved 3rd gen balanced damping improves airflow to deliver proportioned outflows for the front and back chambers
- Patented technology to fully optimize mid-range and bass output
- Built-in Knowles MEMS microphone for taking calls, music or call controller
- Weight: 14g
- Impedance: 32 ohms, Sensitivity: 98dB, Frequency Range: 20-20,000Hz
- Durable, break-resistant Kevlar fiber cable
- Brushed, anodized aluminum finish at the back of the headphones protect against corrosion and wear even after extended use.
- Earbuds in 3 different sizes (XS/S/L)
Mi Band 2 (offer: Rs 200 discounts)
Buy This offer on Online Mi store
Key specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- 70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 ( Offer: Rs 2000 Discount)
Buy This offer on online Mi Store
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS, 4K video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging