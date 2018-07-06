Price Cut on Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A6, Vivo V9, honor 7x, Vivo V9 Youth and more

Discounts are always attractive and that's the mantra followed by the online retailers. Especially, smartphones are available at considerable discounts and attractive offers online. In addition to the price discounts, there are other lucrative deals from telecom and bank partners.

If these aren't enough for you, then the smartphone makers themselves announce price cuts on their offerings after a specific time period. Usually, there are permanent price cuts on smartphones after a specific time of their existence in the market.

Recently, we came across reports that there are alleged price cuts on a slew of smartphones such as the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. Even Vivo was rumored to have slashed the pricing of the V9 and V9 Youth.

Today, we have come up with a list of smartphones those have received price cuts in India of late. Scroll down to know more about the devices that received a price drop and make a purchase decision if you are interested in any of these models.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Gets Rs. 2000 Price Cut Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V9 Gets Rs. 2000 Price Cut Best Price of Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Honor 7X Gets Rs. 3000 Price Cut Best Price of Honor 7X

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V9 Youth Gets Rs. 1000 Price Cut Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery BlackBerry KEYone Gets Rs. 6000 Price Cut Best Price of BlackBerry KEYone

Key Specs 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0