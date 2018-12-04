Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Get discounts on Poco F1, Zenfone 5Z, Honor 10, LG G7 ThinQ and more

Flipkart's big shopping day sale scheme looks really beneficial to some users who want to buy some 6GB RAM configured high end devices. The good news is these phones now can be availed at some really great exchange and cashback offers with excellent discounts.

The sale will hit the floor on 6th December, 2018 and will end on 8th December, 2018. You are hereby requested to visit its shopping platform and look for any premium device which matches your desire.

The attractive offers rendered by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and plenty more.

These offers vary differently with each high end phone in a better way, which can really make your investment as an ideal. Besides, the platform also offer spectacular deals on various other electronic gadgets, fashion products, home appliances, and many more. Be it any ware, you are sure to get it with fantastic sale offer.

Special Price Drop on Poco F1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Discount offer on Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Discount offer on Honor 10

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Discount offer on LG G7 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button

Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Discount offer on Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Discount offer on Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging Discount offer on Oppo F9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge