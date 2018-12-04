Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Get discounts on Poco F1, Zenfone 5Z, Honor 10, LG G7 ThinQ and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart's big shopping day sale scheme looks really beneficial to some users who want to buy some 6GB RAM configured high end devices. The good news is these phones now can be availed at some really great exchange and cashback offers with excellent discounts.
The sale will hit the floor on 6th December, 2018 and will end on 8th December, 2018. You are hereby requested to visit its shopping platform and look for any premium device which matches your desire.
The attractive offers rendered by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and plenty more.
These offers vary differently with each high end phone in a better way, which can really make your investment as an ideal. Besides, the platform also offer spectacular deals on various other electronic gadgets, fashion products, home appliances, and many more. Be it any ware, you are sure to get it with fantastic sale offer.
Special Price Drop on Poco F1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Discount offer on Asus Zenfone 5Z
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Discount offer on Honor 10
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Discount offer on LG G7 ThinQ
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button
- Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Discount offer on Vivo V11 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Discount offer on Vivo V11
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
Discount offer on Oppo F9 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge