Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale on Xiaomi Mi phones: Discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

    Flipkart's big shopping day sale looks excellent for few Xiaomi Mi smartphones which can be availed at greater discounts and lot more amazing deals. Currently, the sale is running and will end on 8th December, 2018. These devices also come with some enticing features which can really make you feel blessed while purchasing them.

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale on Xiaomi Mi smartphones

     

    The bids offered by Flipkart pertaining to so called sale scheme are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and more.

    Moreover, the portal also comes along with some other profitable deals on other electronic products, TVs and home appliances, fashion goods, and many more. You can even look for devices coming from different brands which can be obtained with their related great offers.

    12% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    16% off on Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    13% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    14% off on Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
