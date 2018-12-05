Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale started: Discount offers on Budget smartphones

Big Shopping day sale project by Flipkart looks valuable in terms of some exciting deals. As per the sale, you can get some budget smartphones at great discounts. As long as the sale remains, users are also going to see some newer offers. Besides, the portal also provides affordable bids on some other products.

Several offers given by Flipkart are 10% instant discount with HDFC bank cards, no cost EMI option, EMI on also debit cards, no cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI network card, complete mobile protection plan from Rs. 99, purchase buyback guarantee from just Rs. 99, exciting exchange and cashback offers, and many more.

There are specifically good offers on few handsets- like you can get Infinix Note 5 Stylus with extra 10% off on prepaid orders. The portal also looks good for few feature phones which can be purchased from just Rs. 429.

The company has grouped all these sale schemes under different sub-headings such as mother of deals, blockbuster deals, showstopper flagships etc. These sub-headings provide highlights of couple of devices which can be purchased at special offers.

4% off on RealMe 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 15% off Motorola One Power Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 inch FHD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 5MP | 12MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor

Android 9 Pie Update

5000 mAh Battery Poco F1 Offer:

6GB/64GB: MRP Rs 21,999, Discount Price: Rs 19,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Special Discount on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 13,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Realme 2 Pro MRP Rs 14,990, Discount Price: Rs 13,990

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Motorola One Power MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Nokia 6.1 Plus MRP Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 14,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Vivo V9 Pro MRP Rs 17,990, Discount Price: Rs 15,990

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on6 MRP Rs 15,490, Discount Price: Rs 7,999

Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 15% off on Vivo V9 Youth Get upto Rs 14,900 off on exchange Special PriceGet extra Rs 3,000 off (price inclusive of discount)Bank Offer10% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardBank Offer10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment

EMI starting from Rs 565/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display

16MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor