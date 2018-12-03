Upcoming smartphones expected to be launched in December 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Although December is the last month to add for the completion of 2018, you can still expect to see some best upcoming devices in this on going month. These phones are surprises in the form of some new features they sit with. Such attributes can really take your mobile operation to zenith. You can also see these phones below that we have taken as of a list.
In the list, you have Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 which is a mid range device. This phone can survive up to 15 vertical drops made from a height of 1m, which makes it a much stronger device with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The OPPO R17 Pro comes with a new battery technology for faster charging by the name, SuperVOOC Flash charge.
The Huawei Nova 4 is another device which is going to come with a display that will feature a 'punch hole' cutout in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. Such display will allow users to take full advantage of the display gaining an impressive screen-to-body ratio.
There are some more handsets in our list which also come with plenty of amazing features. These devices are also likely to come with some attractive offers, if you are looking forward to avail them from few E-commerce platforms.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
- a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
- Kryo 260 quad-core processors which have the clock speed of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz respectively
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chipset and are coupled
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 12MP and 5MP lenses Rear Camera
- a 13MP camera front camera
- powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
OPPO R17 Pro
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera with f/2.6 aperture, TOF 3D camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Nokia 8.1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Samsung Galaxy A8s
Key Specs
- 6.39 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
- 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 24 MP,10 MP, 5 MP rear camera
- 24 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
Huawei Nova 4
Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels
- two dual-core Cortex A76 processor having a clock speed of 2.6GHz and 1.92GHz and a quad-core Cortex A55 processor
- a quad-core Cortex A55 processor that clocks a speed of 1.8GHz
- a 16MP + 24MP and 24MP + 5MP lenses respectively
- Li-Polymer battery having a huge capacity of 4,000mAh
Meizu M16
Key Specs
- 6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 12 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.3", 1.55µm, 4-axis OIS, dual pixel PDAF & laser AF
- 20 MP, f/2.6, 1/2.6", 1.0µm, AF
- 20 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3010 mAh battery
Vivo Y81i
Key Specs
- 6.22 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16 GB, 2 GB RAM
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3260 mAh battery