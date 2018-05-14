Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more

Related Articles
- Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart mobile app now has travel booking feature
- Flipkart join hands with appliance manufacturer Midea; reveals its offers for the Big Shopping Days
- Flipkart sold refurbished iPhone as new through Big Billion sale
- Oppo F7 price will be Rs 1000 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018
- Flipkart gets 15-minute check out window for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Most of you will agree to the fact that shopping is one of the best pastimes nowadays. We all love to shop and pamper ourselves with gifts. And when it comes to shopping with discounts, I be everyone will be up for the offers.
Recently the markets has been trying to live up to a customer's expectation by holding various discount offers and attract the customers. The e-commerce giant also is not left behind.
SEE ALSO: Upcoming Android Oreo smartphones Expecting to launch in India soon
Every now and then the e-commerce giants hold various kind of sales in order to attract the customers, We all are aware about the Flipkart big billion days and Amazon Great India sale which brings a variety of options for the users. Let's have a look at what Flipkart has in store for the users.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on EMI Offer for MAY 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (No Cost EMIs from ₹2,000/month)
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
32% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
29% off on Google Pixel 2
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,700mAh battery with fast charging
7% off on Oppo A83
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
20% off on Honor 9i
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
24% off on Samsung Galaxy S8
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
21% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3600 MAh Battery
8% off on Motorola Moto X4 (Sterling Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
7% off on Apple iPhone X
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
4% off on Apple iPhone 8
This offer available on Flipkart
Key specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery