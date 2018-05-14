Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more

Most of you will agree to the fact that shopping is one of the best pastimes nowadays. We all love to shop and pamper ourselves with gifts. And when it comes to shopping with discounts, I be everyone will be up for the offers.

Recently the markets has been trying to live up to a customer's expectation by holding various discount offers and attract the customers. The e-commerce giant also is not left behind.

Every now and then the e-commerce giants hold various kind of sales in order to attract the customers, We all are aware about the Flipkart big billion days and Amazon Great India sale which brings a variety of options for the users. Let's have a look at what Flipkart has in store for the users.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (No Cost EMIs from ₹2,000/month) This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 32% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 29% off on Google Pixel 2 This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 95% DCI-P3 coverage

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2,700mAh battery with fast charging 7% off on Oppo A83 This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery 20% off on Honor 9i This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

3600 MAh Battery 8% off on Motorola Moto X4 (Sterling Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 7% off on Apple iPhone X This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 4% off on Apple iPhone 8 This offer available on Flipkart

Key specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery