Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Discount Offers on iPhone X, Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi A1 and more

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale until December 9 is going to be a great one for many online shopping freaks. During the sale period, the online retailer will be offering a slew of discounts and deals on a wide range of product categories.

In addition to the deals and discounts, the online marketplace is also providing an addition discount of 10% or up to Rs. 1,660 on a minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999 for the SBI credit card users. Also, there will be exchange offers, no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee, etc. to make it even more enticing for the buyers.

SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of November 2017

If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, then the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is the right one for you as you can get a lot of attractive offers and discounts on your favorite device. Well, we have picked up some of these devices for you and listed them out here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

5% off on Apple iPhone X Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging 13% off on Xiaomi Mi A1 Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 7% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery 13% off on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging 10% off on Honor 8 Pro Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy On Max Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 18% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 20% off on Motorola Moto M (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Lenovo K8 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery 19% off on OPPO F3 Plus (Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Click Here to Buy This offer

Key Features 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge