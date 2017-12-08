Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Discount Offers on iPhone X, Pixel 2, Xiaomi Mi A1 and more

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale until December 9 is going to be a great one for many online shopping freaks. During the sale period, the online retailer will be offering a slew of discounts and deals on a wide range of product categories.
In addition to the deals and discounts, the online marketplace is also providing an addition discount of 10% or up to Rs. 1,660 on a minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999 for the SBI credit card users. Also, there will be exchange offers, no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee, etc. to make it even more enticing for the buyers.
If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, then the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is the right one for you as you can get a lot of attractive offers and discounts on your favorite device. Well, we have picked up some of these devices for you and listed them out here.
5% off on Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging
13% off on Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
7% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
13% off on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
10% off on Honor 8 Pro
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
18% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
20% off on Motorola Moto M (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo K8 Plus (Fine Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
19% off on OPPO F3 Plus (Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge