Most trending smartphones of November 2017

November 2017 has been one of the busiest months for the smartphone makers across the world. While many new models were launched during this month, there were speculations and leaks of some of the interesting models slated to be launched either this month or in early 2018.

It was in November that the recent flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T was unveiled. The device even went on sale in select markets including India during this month creating a lot of buzz in the smartphone arena.

Then, there were some budget and mid-range smartphone launches too such as the Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro, Flipkart Billion Capture+, and Gionee M7 Power to mention a few.

If you are interested in catching up with all the models those made headlines in November 2017, then we have come up with some of the trending smartphones of the last month for you. Do scroll down to know more.

