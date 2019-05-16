Just In
Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Irresistible offers on Apple iPhones
Flipkart's big shopping day sale is an excellent strategy under which some iPhones that have been enlisted below can be purchased at a good discounted price option and other enticing deals. The sale is currently running which will end by 19th May 2019. So, make the best use of a given opportunity and pick an ideal device.
The portal offers plenty of amazing offers which are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, better exchange and cashback offers, 1 year onsite warranty, complete mobile protection plan, brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets, and more.
The features of these iPhones are other greater aspects to consider. A couple of them especially the new ones come with Super Retina display, advanced face ID, powerful Apple's next-generation A12 bionic chip, Smart HDR technology, and more. All these features with combination will offer the best user experience.
22% off on Apple iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
2% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh battery
2% off on Apple iPhone 8
Key Specs
29% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
2% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
27% off on Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery