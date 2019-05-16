ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Irresistible offers on Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Flipkart's big shopping day sale is an excellent strategy under which some iPhones that have been enlisted below can be purchased at a good discounted price option and other enticing deals. The sale is currently running which will end by 19th May 2019. So, make the best use of a given opportunity and pick an ideal device.

    The portal offers plenty of amazing offers which are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, better exchange and cashback offers, 1 year onsite warranty, complete mobile protection plan, brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets, and more.

    The features of these iPhones are other greater aspects to consider. A couple of them especially the new ones come with Super Retina display, advanced face ID, powerful Apple's next-generation A12 bionic chip, Smart HDR technology, and more. All these features with combination will offer the best user experience.

    22% off on Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    2% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh battery
    2% off on Apple iPhone 8
     

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh battery

    29% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance With

    2% off on Apple iPhone 7

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

    27% off on Apple iPhone X

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
