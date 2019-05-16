Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Irresistible offers on Apple iPhones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's big shopping day sale is an excellent strategy under which some iPhones that have been enlisted below can be purchased at a good discounted price option and other enticing deals. The sale is currently running which will end by 19th May 2019. So, make the best use of a given opportunity and pick an ideal device.

The portal offers plenty of amazing offers which are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, better exchange and cashback offers, 1 year onsite warranty, complete mobile protection plan, brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets, and more.

The features of these iPhones are other greater aspects to consider. A couple of them especially the new ones come with Super Retina display, advanced face ID, powerful Apple's next-generation A12 bionic chip, Smart HDR technology, and more. All these features with combination will offer the best user experience.

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery