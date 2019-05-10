Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale offers on high-end smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

There's been very good news for some users who keep longing to have premium smartphones. And it is- they can obtain them from Flipkart at incredibly greater discounts and deals. The Big shopping day sale is also all about purchasing some new gadgets and other wares at a relieving deal.

The offers given by Flipkart on such devices are really cool. While purchasing them, you will get no cost EMI option, greater exchange and cashback offers, extra better amount of money as a discount, 10% off with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

The users seek 1-year additional warranty covering that cover defects & software issues. This E-commerce platform provides complete mobile protection- that recovers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The users will also get a brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets. Some famous handsets that you can obtain from the list below include- Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Poco F1, and Galaxy Note 9.

Oppo F11 Pro (MRP: Rs 28,990, Discount Price: Rs 24,990)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Pro (MRP: Rs 32,990, Discount Price: Rs 28,990)

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Vivo V11 Pro (MRP: Rs 28,990, Discount Price: Rs 23,990)

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Poco F1 (Special Discounts)

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Special Discounts)

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery