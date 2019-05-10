Just In
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale offers on high-end smartphones
There's been very good news for some users who keep longing to have premium smartphones. And it is- they can obtain them from Flipkart at incredibly greater discounts and deals. The Big shopping day sale is also all about purchasing some new gadgets and other wares at a relieving deal.
The offers given by Flipkart on such devices are really cool. While purchasing them, you will get no cost EMI option, greater exchange and cashback offers, extra better amount of money as a discount, 10% off with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.
The users seek 1-year additional warranty covering that cover defects & software issues. This E-commerce platform provides complete mobile protection- that recovers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The users will also get a brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets. Some famous handsets that you can obtain from the list below include- Oppo F11 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Poco F1, and Galaxy Note 9.
Oppo F11 Pro (MRP: Rs 28,990, Discount Price: Rs 24,990)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro (MRP: Rs 32,990, Discount Price: Rs 28,990)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Vivo V11 Pro (MRP: Rs 28,990, Discount Price: Rs 23,990)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Poco F1 (Special Discounts)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Special Discounts)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery