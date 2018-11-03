Flipkart Diwali Festival offers: No cost EMI offers on bestselling smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Amazon, India and Flipkart are the most successful E-commerce companies in India. They often keep alluring the users with variety of sale schemes. It is out of their attractive deals that consumers are highly reliable on these portals. Be it devices, gadgets or other wares- you are sure to avail them at their best seasoned offers.
Even this time they are looking quite encouraging in order to make your Diwali way more special. The two shopping platforms cater no cost EMI options on smartphones which make your purchasing really profitable. While, there are plenty more bids which can't be overlooked.
Flipkart offers great exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. The consumers can get up to 50% Buyback value at just Rs.99.
You can also get brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. Whereas, Amazon provides 10% instant discount with HDFC bank, up to 10% cashback, no cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, no cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards, and great exchange offers.
You can unlock 100% cashback offers up to Rs. 500 on Swiggy, BookMyShow and Amazon.in mobile recharges and can get 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (No cost EMI Rs 2,500/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7s (No cost EMI Rs 2,000/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy on8 (No cost EMI Rs 1,666/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola One Power (No cost EMI Rs 2,667/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone SE (No cost EMI Rs 2,667/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps.
LG Q Stylus (No cost EMI Rs 2,500/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q Stylus and Q Stylus α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q Stylus+)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q Stylus and Q Stylus+) / 13MP (Q Stylus α) rear camera
- 8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Lenovo K9 (No cost EMI Rs 1,500/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On6 (No cost EMI Rs 1,333/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Realme 2 Pro (No cost EMI Rs 2,665/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Vivo V9 Pro (No cost EMI Rs 2,665/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Poco F1 (No cost EMI Rs 3,667/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9N (No cost EMI Rs 2,000/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (No cost EMI Rs 2,167/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras and 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Google Pixel 3 (No cost EMI Rs 3,945/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 13.97 cm (5.5 inch) FHD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- 12.2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
- 2915 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS (No cost EMI Rs 21,650/month)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 14.73 cm (5.8 inch) Super Retina HD Display
- 512 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP Front Camera
- Lithium-ion Battery
- A12 Bionic Chip Processor