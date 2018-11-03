Flipkart Diwali Festival offers: No cost EMI offers on bestselling smartphones

Amazon, India and Flipkart are the most successful E-commerce companies in India. They often keep alluring the users with variety of sale schemes. It is out of their attractive deals that consumers are highly reliable on these portals. Be it devices, gadgets or other wares- you are sure to avail them at their best seasoned offers.

Even this time they are looking quite encouraging in order to make your Diwali way more special. The two shopping platforms cater no cost EMI options on smartphones which make your purchasing really profitable. While, there are plenty more bids which can't be overlooked.

Flipkart offers great exchange and cashback offers, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. The consumers can get up to 50% Buyback value at just Rs.99.

You can also get brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. Whereas, Amazon provides 10% instant discount with HDFC bank, up to 10% cashback, no cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, no cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards, and great exchange offers.

You can unlock 100% cashback offers up to Rs. 500 on Swiggy, BookMyShow and Amazon.in mobile recharges and can get 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards.