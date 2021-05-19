Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discount Offer On iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone XR And More

During the ongoing Flipkart Electronics sale 2021, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and other models' prices have been axed by up to 24 percent. For instance, the iPhone XR can be purchased with a discount of 14 percent at Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 47,900 selling price. Likewise, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Mini are available at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. Rs. 67,990. What all iPhone models are available with such discount on Flipkart? Check out the list here:

iPhone XR

Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (14% off)

iPhone XR is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone SE 2020

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (19% off)

iPhone SE 2020 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)

iPhone 11 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini

Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

iPhone 12 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 79,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (24% off)

iPhone 11 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,999 onwards during the sale.