Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discounts Offer On Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A72

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)

Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (40% off)

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)

Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,499 (13% off)

Samsung Galaxy F02s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (6% off)

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.