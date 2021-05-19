ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discounts Offer On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is now hosting the Electronics sale which will run until May 21. At the sale, Samsung smartphones can be purchased at an attractive price. So, it can be a great deal for Samsung lovers. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 is now available with 18 percent off, brings the original price down to Rs. 20,499. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy F41, and the Samsung Galaxy A52 are also got price cut. Check the list here.

     

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F62
     

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (40% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41

    Samsung Galaxy F41

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F02s

    Samsung Galaxy F02s

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,499 (13% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F02s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (6% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X