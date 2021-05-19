Just In
- 28 min ago Vi Launches Two Benefits For Low-Income Users; Offering Free Recharge And Combo Voucher
- 42 min ago Google Photos Gets New Features As It Becomes Paid Service
- 52 min ago New Android 12 Features That Might Be Pixel-Exclusive
- 59 min ago Is Your YouTube Down? Here's What You Can Do To Fix It?
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo Games organizers get plea to cancel from medical body
- Finance Nifty Auto Skid Over 1%; Tata Motors Down 4%
- Movies Vijayakanth Hospitalised For THIS Reason; Details Inside
- News Rebel YSR Congress MP examined at military hospital
- Automobiles Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen & Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Editions Launched In India
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Glams Up In Shimmering Eye Shadow And Matte Pink Lipstick; Get The Look In Just Few Steps!
- Education CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared, 95.66% Students Got First Division
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Assam In May 2021
Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discounts Offer On Samsung Smartphones
Flipkart is now hosting the Electronics sale which will run until May 21. At the sale, Samsung smartphones can be purchased at an attractive price. So, it can be a great deal for Samsung lovers. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A32 is now available with 18 percent off, brings the original price down to Rs. 20,499. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy F41, and the Samsung Galaxy A52 are also got price cut. Check the list here.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)
Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (40% off)
Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)
Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F02s
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,499 (13% off)
Samsung Galaxy F02s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (6% off)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
14,150
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020