Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Discounts On Realme C25, Realme 8 series, And Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphones
Realme smartphones are among the most popular devices available in India. Devices like the Realme C25, Realme 8 series, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and others are immensely popular in the country. Further, these smartphones are available at a discount on several e-commerce sites. Presently, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a massive price cut on Realme smartphones. Here are the details.
Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021
One of the basic smartphones from the company is the Realme C series. Realme C25, Realme C20, Realme C15, and the Realme C15 Qualcomm edition are some of the most popular smartphones from the company. The Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering the Realme C25 for just Rs. 9,999. Plus, the Realme C21 gets a 20 percent discount, costing just Rs. 7,999.
Moving on, the list of Flipkart Electronics Sale on Realme smartphones includes the Narzo series. Here, the Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro are available at an 18 percent discount costing just Rs. 8,999. Plus, the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro get a 23 percent and an 11 percent discount, costing just Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
The Flipkart Electronics Sale is also offering a discount on the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 5G, which costs Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. One can also check out the Realme 7 Pro at the Flipkart Electronics Sale, now available with a 14 percent discount and costing Rs. 17,999.
Realme C25
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)
Realme C25 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (18% off)
Realme Narzo 30A is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Realme Narzo 20 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (18% off)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (14% off)
Realme 8 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Rrealme C21
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)
Rrealme C21 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)
Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)
Realme 8 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)
Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)
Realme 7 Pro is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
