Flipkart Electronics Sale 2021: Motorola G30, Motorola G10 Power, Motorola G40 Fusion, And More
Flipkart is now hosting the Electronics Sale that provides buyers with bank offers, discounts, exchange offers and more on a wide range of smartphones from various brands. This sale debuted on May 17 and will go on until May 21.
For the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the company has teamed up with HDFC Bank. Going by the same, buyers who pay for their purchase using an HDFC Bank credit card or choose debit or credit card EMI payment option will get 12% instant discount on transactions of Rs. 7,500 or above.
While the discounts are applicable on a slew of smartphones from several brands, here we list the Motorola smartphones available under discount. Take a look at the same and make your buying decision.
Motorola G10 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (26% off)
Motorola G10 Power is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G30
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (26% off)
Motorola G30 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E7 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (30% off)
Motorola E7 Plus is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (63% off)
Motorola Razr is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G40 Fusion
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Motorola G60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
