Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Huge Discount Offers On High-End Smartphones
Flipkart has announced another new sale named the Electronics Sale 2022, which will run until January 31. You can now purchase your favorite electronics and accessories with up to an 80 percent discount. Besides, Citi Bank users can get a 10 percent discount. If you are looking for a high-end smartphone, the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 might be a good time.
The e-commerce site has announced a huge discount for high-end devices from brands like Apple, Google, Vivo, and many more. To make your job easy, we are listing all high-end devices that can now be purchased at discounted price tags at Flipkart.
vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,990 (7% off)
vivo V23 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)
Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (15% off)
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme X7 Max is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo X70 Pro (Aurora Dawn, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)
vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (29% off)
APPLE iPhone SE is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
APPLE iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (29% off)
APPLE iPhone 12 Mini is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (19% off)
APPLE iPhone 12 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.
