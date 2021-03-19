Just In
- 20 min ago Nokia X20 Geekbench Listing Reveals Processor And RAM Details
-
- 48 min ago NASA Successfully Tests SLS Rocket In Second Attempt; One Step Closer To Moon
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 9R India Launch Confirmed For March 23; Alongside OnePlus 9, 9 Pro
- 1 hr ago Poco F3 Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Poco X3 Pro On March 22: What To Expect
Don't Miss
- News TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha meet EC over 'free & fair polls' in Bengal
- Finance FTSE All World Index Rejig Today: These Indian Stocks Are Likely To Benefit
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2021, Semi-final 2: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Dream11 Fantasy Tips
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, And Vaani Kapoor Take Our Breath Away With Their Sultry Looks In Slit Dress
- Movies Jathi Ratnalu’s Sequel To Be Made Soon, Reveals Director Anudeep KV
- Automobiles BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.13 Lakh
- Education Madras University Result 2021 For First Semester To Declare Soon
- Travel Important Things To Consider When Choosing A Holiday Destination
Flipkart Electronics Sale Up To 30% Off On Samsung Smartphones
Flipkart Electronics Sale is now live on the platform. You have one more day to grab your favorite smartphone as the sale will continue till March 20 (tomorrow). During the sale, you can find flagship devices from multiple brands at a cheap price tag. For a Samsung lover, this might be the perfect time to purchase a handset. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased with a discount of 17 percent, 31 percent respectively.
Even, the Galaxy A-series smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, and the Galaxy A71 are also available at discount price. For your convenience, we've listed all Samsung smartphones that are on sale during Flipkart Electronics Sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (17% Off)
Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41 (22% Off)
Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (31% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A21s (27% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A31 (25% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A51 (19% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A71 (21% Off)
Samsung Galaxy A71 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
30,170
-
21,583
-
9,999
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965