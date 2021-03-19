ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Sale Up To 30% Off On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Electronics Sale is now live on the platform. You have one more day to grab your favorite smartphone as the sale will continue till March 20 (tomorrow). During the sale, you can find flagship devices from multiple brands at a cheap price tag. For a Samsung lover, this might be the perfect time to purchase a handset. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased with a discount of 17 percent, 31 percent respectively.

    Flipkart Sale Upto 30% Off On Samsung Smartphones
     

    Even, the Galaxy A-series smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, and the Galaxy A71 are also available at discount price. For your convenience, we've listed all Samsung smartphones that are on sale during Flipkart Electronics Sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (17% Off)

    Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (22% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (31% Off)
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s (27% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 (25% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 (19% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A71 (21% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy A71 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,499 onwards during the sale.

     

